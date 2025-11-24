EQS-News: Berentzen Group introduces new corporate strategy: BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030

EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Berentzen Group introduces new corporate strategy: BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030



24.11.2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Press Release No. 17/2025

BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030

Berentzen Group introduces new corporate strategy

Haselünne, November 24, 2025 – The Berentzen Group today presents its new corporate strategy for the next five years, entitled “BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030 – Serving the evolution of consumer behavior”.

“Society as a whole, and thus also the markets in which we operate as a group of companies, have undergone profound and lasting changes in the recent past – a process that will continue in the coming years,” explains Oliver Schwegmann, CEO of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft.

Against this backdrop, the Berentzen Group has worked with a renowned trend research institute over the past few months to analyse how society as a whole and the consumer market in particular will develop over the next five years. “On this basis, we have identified the trends relevant to the Berentzen Group and defined concrete implications and conclusions for our business model,” says Schwegmann. Among the five trends classified as significant is, for example, longevity – the pursuit of a longer, healthier life is becoming increasingly important. Social network footprinting is changing how brands become visible and relevant. Gen Z and Alpha are shaping product offerings and shopping behavior with their own preferences, desires and expectations. The Group strategy developed on the basis of the implications for the Berentzen Group is essentially based on four pillars: new brands and products, new markets, new sales channels and new collaboration models.

New brands and products

People are constantly on the lookout for new products – driven by the desire for individuality. More and more consumers are also focussing on products that support their health and longevity. The Berentzen Group will therefore consistently develop new products in the coming years that are geared towards consumer needs and serve the associated trends. “In all three segments – Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems – we will develop products that, on the one hand, contribute to future trends and, on the other hand, fulfil the promise of pleasure that the Berentzen Group has always stood for," says Schwegmann. Corresponding concepts are currently being developed and accompanying market research has already been initiated.

New markets

In contrast to many Western societies, the rising purchasing power of a growing middle class in emerging markets is driving demand for consumer goods, which goes hand in hand with corresponding economic growth. Increasing urbanisation in many countries around the world is changing consumption habits and opportunities. In this context, the emerging regions include the Middle East, Southeast Asia and some countries in North Africa and the sub-Saharan zone. "The five largest cities in Southeast Asia, for example, have seen their purchasing power increase by over 40 per cent in the last three years. We have therefore developed a comprehensive market strategy for our business with premiumised private label products in order to expand with local partners in precisely these regions and build up business with so-called exclusive brands for large retailers. Initial direct talks with retail companies from Southeast Asia are already taking place. In addition, we have also already begun to establish business relationships and distribution partners in emerging markets in our fresh juice systems segment. We will continue to focus consistently on further expansion in this area," says Schwegmann. In addition, the internationalisation of Mio Mio in neighbouring European markets will be pursued more vigorously. “To ensure that this business gains momentum as planned, we have recently adapted the necessary internal structures. In addition to Poland and the Netherlands, we have also recently started working with a major trading partner in Belgium,“ explains Schwegmann.

New sales channels

Shopping behavior is undergoing a period of transformation. Consumers are increasingly choosing new retail outlets and sales channels – both online and offline. In addition to traditional food retailers, drugstores, station shops, kiosks, vending machines, petrol stations, other convenience stores and online retailers are becoming increasingly important for beverage sales. "Today, the Berentzen Group's focus is largely on distribution in the German food retail sector. Although this channel will remain very important for us, we are broadening our base. We are convinced that we can establish relevance in additional sales channels in all our business areas with both existing and new brands and products. The drugstore, petrol station and vending machine business with the Mio Mio can, which began this year, encourages us to intensify the relevant contacts and advance into additional channels," says Schwegmann.

New collaborations

Collaboration between different companies is becoming increasingly important. Traditional product offerings are increasingly becoming service-based models. In addition to established collaboration models, new models are creating additional business opportunities. “We are already in initial discussions on this and will systematically explore and realise opportunities for collaborationn with partners in the coming years. The initial focus will be on sales collaboration,” says Schwegmann. In 2020, the Berentzen Group established its own sales force – Berentzen-Vivaris Vertriebs GmbH. In 2025, key account management, the gastronomy teams and the internal sales departments of the branded spirits business in Germany and the non-alcoholic beverages business were also brought together under this umbrella. “The synergy effects resulting from this project enable us to take over or support the distribution of strong national or international brands under licence. In addition, we have already proven in the past that we can successfully support various brands,” explains Schwegmann.

Further details about BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030

“In addition to the new areas, our existing core business also offers significant potential for further revenue growth and the consistent pursuit of our profitability ambitions,” says Schwegmann. This includes the further expansion of the mini business under the Berentzen brand, which has grown very dynamically in recent years, a comprehensive modernisation of the Puschkin brand, the expansion of the Citrocasa brand's fruit juicers business with new generations of machines, and the expansion of distribution of the Mio Mio brand's can packaging, which was successfully launched this year. “Looking ahead to 2030, however, it is clear to us that the distribution of revenues across the individual segments of the Berentzen Group will shift significantly due to the large number of new topics. The share of revenues accounted for by non-alcoholic products will increase significantly, even though we have also identified growth projects in the spirits segment.”

The Berentzen Group aims to increase its consolidated revenues to over EUR 200 million by 2030 and to increase its consolidated EBIT margin to over eight percent.

The Berentzen Group will present its new strategy in detail today and tomorrow at Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum in Frankfurt. Interested listeners are cordially invited to attend today's presentation at 3:15 p.m. in the Prague Room.

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a modern, innovative beverage company with a history dating back more than 260 years. Broadly positioned in the segments of Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems, the Group today develops, produces, and markets beverage concepts for a wide range of consumer needs, including spirits, mineral water products, soft drinks, and fruit presses for fresh-squeezed orange juice. With well-known brands like Berentzen, Puschkin, Mio Mio, and Citrocasa, as well as contemporary private-label products, the Berentzen Group is present today in more than 60 countries of the world. The shares of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005201602) are listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available at:

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Thorsten Schmitt

Director Corporate Communications & Strategy

Tel. +49 (0) 5961 502 215

pr@berentzen.de

www.berentzen-gruppe.de