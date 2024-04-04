EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Sustainability

Press release No. 6/2024

Berentzen-Gruppe publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

Numerous sustainability activities implemented in the 2023 financial year

Haselünne, April 4, 2023 – Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft has published its voluntary Sustainability Report for the financial year 2023. It is the corporate group’s seventh Sustainability Report.

“With this report, we are continuing our long-standing commitment to transparent communication with our various stakeholder groups”, explains Ralf Brühöfner, CFO of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft.

In view of the current global challenges relating to climate change, energy crisis and cost explosion, Brühöfner emphasizes the important role that companies have to play in promoting a sustainable future: “Our seventh sustainability report highlights our commitment and our multiple initiatives to help overcome these challenges.“

In the 2023 financial year, the Berentzen Group again bundled its sustainability activities in the three fields of action People, Planet and Products. “In the past year, for example, we pursued a large number of measures in our field of action people. For example, we took our occupational health management to a new level by introducing a digital health platform. As a corporate group, we are a proud member of the occupational safety campaign Vision Zero since last year," explains Brühöfner.

The Berentzen Group also achieved a great deal in other areas in the 2023 financial year. For example, the code of conduct and the marketing code of conduct were updated, a new digital indicator system was introduced across the Group and a significant expansion of the existing photovoltaic systems was carried out.

The success of the initiatives is reflected not only in various awards for family friendliness, but also in the positive feedback from employees and applicants. "In addition, our commitment was once again recognized last year by the renowned EcoVadis rating. We were awarded a Gold medal for the third time in a row and were able to improve on our result from the previous year," says Brühöfner. This means that the Berentzen Group is now among the top two percent of the more than 100,000 companies rated by EcoVadis worldwide.

"Sustainability is not just a trend for us, but a very important aspect of our business decisions. We are determined to further intensify and optimize our corresponding activities. In the course of the 2024 financial year, we will further develop our existing sustainability strategy and set new, ambitious targets for the coming years," concludes Brühöfner.

The Sustainability Report 2023 is published at: https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/responsibility/csr-publications





