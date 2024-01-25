EQS-News: BioAdaptives' Subsidiary, Livestock Impact, Inc., Celebrates Banner 2023 Equine Championship Titles Attributed to Its Advanced Proprietary Supplement Products

EQS-News: Bioadaptives.com / Key word(s): Healthcare

LAS VEGAS, NV - (NewMediaWire) - January 25, 2024 - BioAdaptives Inc. (OTC: BDPT), a leading manufacturer and distributor of innovative, all-natural dietary supplements, announces the achievement of multiple Equine Championship Titles attributed to the advanced proprietary supplements sold by its subsidiary, Livestock Impact, Inc. The highlight of the 2023 season was the spectacular performance of Cheyanne Colclasure with her 23 year old horse, Docs Dual Quixote, who secured the 35,000 Non Pro National Championship Title at the 2023 United States Cutting Horse Association (USCHA) National Championship annual competition in November. Notably, in 2023, Docs Dual Quixote, and multiple other horses maintained on Livestock Impact supplements have become National Champions, Reserve Champions and Top 5 members of various competitive classes.

Livestock Impact All-In-One supplement formulas for animals have been developed during the last five years to generally foster overall health and to specifically increase, speed, performance, resiliency, and endurance in equine. According to many observers, horses and dogs maintained on the All-In-One products display certain rejuvenating effects such as improved energy, agility, responsiveness. and reaction time.

Denise Colclasure, exclusive distributor for Livestock Impact, Inc., comments, “ We routinely see older horses, like Docs Dual Quixote (23), that are well beyond the average competition retirement age, standing in the Winner’s Circle because they are maintained on the popular Livestock Impact All-In-One products. To my knowledge, there are no other supplement formulas for animals with these rejuvenating effects.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, antiviral activity and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best worldwide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™ and PluriPain® for humans and Equine All-in-One™ for horses. Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness. BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

