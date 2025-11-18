EQS-News: BioCorRx, Inc. Announces Q3 2025 Results: Second Straight Quarter of Meaningful Revenue Driven by LUCEMYRA(R) Acquisition

EQS-News: BioCorRx Inc / Key word(s): Financial

BioCorRx, Inc. Announces Q3 2025 Results: Second Straight Quarter of Meaningful Revenue Driven by LUCEMYRA(R) Acquisition



18.11.2025 / 14:35 CET/CEST

Revenue Increased to $635,224 in Q3 2025, Compared to $0 for Q3 2024

Achieved a Reduced Net Loss of $808,502 in Q3 2025, Down From $1.5 Million in Q3 2024

ANAHEIM, CA - November 18, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders, today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company reported its second consecutive quarter of meaningful revenue following its acquisition of the FDA-approved opioid withdrawal medication LUCEMYRA®, which, along with the development of BICX104, is being commercialized or developed under the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., reflecting steady commercial progress and continued integration into its operations.

Q3 AND NINE-MONTH 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue of $635,224 for Q3 2025, compared to $0 for Q3 2024, driven primarily by LUCEMYRA® supply and distribution sales under BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Revenues in the period are material and recurring, signaling a strengthening commercial foundation.

Reduced net loss to $808,502 from $1,513,010 in Q3 2024, demonstrating operational discipline and early product contribution.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, increased to $948,362 from $7,665 in the prior-year period, driven by LUCEMYRA®-related sales and highlighting the asset’s strategic role in the Company’s commercial plan.

“Our results reflect steady and meaningful revenue generation following the acquisition of LUCEMYRA® earlier this year,” said Lourdes Felix, CEO, CFO and Director of BioCorRx Inc. “Revenues are now material, and we believe we are positioned to continue building on this foundation as we expand our commercial footprint. We are also preparing to initiate clinical studies under our NIDA grant and continue to advance BICX104 for opioid and alcohol use disorders. We are encouraged by the progress to date and look forward to sharing additional updates as development advances.”

OPERATIONAL PROGRESS

During the quarter, the Company’s subsidiary BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

Continued its integration of the LUCEMYRA® acquisition, aligning infrastructure and distribution processes to support ongoing commercial expansion.

Strengthened its commercial readiness, positioning the product for broader availability through distribution partners.

Advanced development activities across its sustained-release naltrexone portfolio.

UPDATE ON METHAMPHETAMINE USE DISORDER PROGRAM

BioCorRx’s subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., also provided an update on its program targeting methamphetamine use disorder, a significant and growing public health challenge.

In March 2024, the Company was awarded a $11 million, multi-year grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health, to support the clinical development of BICX104, the Company’s long-acting, sustained-release naltrexone implant candidate.

The Company now anticipates commencing clinical studies supported by this grant, building on preparatory work completed to date. These studies are intended to advance BICX104 as a potential therapeutic option for individuals struggling with methamphetamine use disorder and to further establish the Company’s sustained-release platform.

UPDATE ON BICX104 FOR OPIOID AND ALCOHOL USE DISORDERS

BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., the Company’s subsidiary, continues to advance BICX104 for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD).

The Company previously completed multiple clinical evaluations in 2023, generating key safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic data to support continued advancement of the program. As part of its regulatory strategy, one additional safety assessment study is planned to further characterize the product.

Preparatory work for this final study is underway. The Company anticipates providing updates as the program progresses and remains encouraged by the strength of completed work and the potential clinical utility of BICX104 for OUD and AUD.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

BioCorRx remains focused on expanding access to LUCEMYRA®, enhancing operational efficiencies, and advancing its pipeline programs addressing substance use disorders through its subsidiary BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The Company has begun discussions related to potential debt restructuring initiatives and expects to provide updates as appropriate. BioCorRx’s subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc, undertook the LUCEMYRA® acquisition not only for its commercial and operational value, but also as part of its ongoing commitment to act in the best interests of BioCorRx’s shareholders and to reinforce confidence in the Company’s long-term strategic direction.

Management expects continued revenue consistency as integration efforts progress and commercial distribution expands.

A copy of the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted on the Company’s website at https://ir.biocorrx.com/.

About BICX104

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute On Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number U01DA059994. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About MUD

Research has shown that methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant and one of the most misused stimulant drugs in the world. Some of the side effects of MUD are severe dental problems, memory loss, aggression, psychotic behavior, and damage to the cardiovascular system. In 2022 the National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported that more than 16.6 million people used methamphetamine at least once during their lifetime.

About OUD

OUD is a chronic disorder, with serious potential consequences including disability, relapses, and death. Opioids, used medically for pain relief, have analgesic and central nervous system depressant effects as well as the potential to cause euphoria with an overpowering desire to use opioids despite the consequences. OUD can involve misuse of prescribed opioid medications, use of diverted opioid medications or illicitly obtained heroin. OUD is typically a chronic and relapsing illness, that is associated with significantly increased rates of morbidity and mortality.

About Obesity

It is estimated that 1 billion people worldwide are obese. In 2024 the World Health Organization reported that one in eight people live with obesity and stressed the importance and need to curb the obesity epidemic with new interventions. It is estimated that by 2035 the global obesity crisis could rise to over 4 billion people. Affecting healthcare costs upwards of $4 trillion with obesity-related conditions including; stroke, heart disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes.

About LUCEMYRA (lofexidine)

LUCEMYRA (lofexidine), an oral tablet, is a central alpha 2-adrenergic agonist that reduces the release of norepinephrine to suppress the neurochemical surge that produces opioid withdrawal. It is indicated for mitigation of opioid withdrawal symptoms to facilitate abrupt opioid discontinuation in adults. In clinical trials, LUCEMYRA reduced the severity of withdrawal symptoms compared to placebo, as reported by patients experiencing opioid withdrawal. LUCEMYRA is administered A orally for up to 14 days, with dosing guided by symptoms. LUCEMYRA should be discontinued with gradual dose reduction over two to four days. The most common adverse reactions are orthostatic hypotension, bradycardia, hypotension, dizziness, somnolence, sedation, and dry mouth.

About BioCorRx Inc.

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication-assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts, and personal support from behavioral experts, please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for the treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown. risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

Important Safety Information

What is LUCEMYRA?

LUCEMYRA is a non-opioid prescription medicine used in adults to help with the symptoms of opioid withdrawal that may happen when you stop taking an opioid suddenly. LUCEMYRA will not completely prevent the symptoms of opioid withdrawal and is not a treatment for opioid use disorder.

Important Safety Information

LUCEMYRA can cause serious side effects, including low blood pressure, slow heart rate, and fainting. Watch for symptoms of low blood pressure or heart rate, including dizziness, lightheadedness, or feeling faint at rest or when quickly standing up; if you experience these symptoms, call your healthcare provider right away and do not take your next dose of LUCEMYRA until you have talked to your healthcare provider. Avoid becoming dehydrated or overheated and be careful not to stand up too suddenly from lying or sitting, as these may increase your risk of low blood pressure and fainting. When your treatment is complete, you will need to stop taking LUCEMYRA gradually, or your blood pressure could increase. After a period of not using opioid drugs, you can become more sensitive to the effects of opioids if you start using them again. This may increase your risk of overdose and death. Before taking LUCEMYRA, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have low blood pressure, slow heart rate, any heart problems including history of heart attack or a condition called long QT syndrome, liver or kidney problems, or if you drink alcohol. Tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant, plan on becoming pregnant, or are breastfeeding; it is not known if LUCEMYRA can harm your unborn baby or whether LUCEMYRA passes into your breast milk. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take benzodiazepines, barbiturates, tranquilizers, or sleeping pills, as taking these with LUCEMYRA can cause serious side effects. The most common side effects of LUCEMYRA include low blood pressure or symptoms of low blood pressure such as lightheadedness, slow heart rate, dizziness, sleepiness, and dry mouth. To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS or product complaints, contact BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. at 1-833-LUCEMYRA. You may also report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Click here to see full Prescribing Information.

