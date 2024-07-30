EQS-News: Biotest increases sales in the first half of 2024 by 35% to Euro 372 million

EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results

Biotest increases sales in the first half of 2024 by 35% to Euro 372 million



30.07.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Biotest increases sales in the first half of 2024 by 35% to € 372 million

EBIT increased to € 78.4 million

FDA approval of Yimmugo ® received in June 2024

FDA certification of the BNL production facility in Dreieich

Strategic distribution agreement with Kedrion is expected to generate revenues of more than

$1 billion for Biotest during the 7-year term

Dreieich, 30 July 2024. In the first half of the 2024 financial year, the Biotest Group generated revenue of € 372.0 million. This corresponds to growth of 35.1% compared to the revenue of € 275.3 million generated in the same period of the previous year. Product revenue grew by € 13.4 million, or 4.8%, to € 273.7 million. In addition, revenue from technology disclosure and development services for Grifols, S.A., as part of the technology transfer and licensing agreement amounted to € 98.3 million.

Compared to the prior-year period, consolidated EBIT grew to € 78.4 million in the first six months of the 2024 financial year (prior-year period: € 19.8 million). This growth mainly reflected the earnings effect from technology disclosure and development services as part of the technology and licence agreement with Grifols, S.A., amounting to € 86.0 million (prior-year period: € 1.9 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to € 100.1 million in the first six months of the 2024 financial year after € 37.5 million in the first six months of the previous year.

The Biotest Group's earnings after taxes (EAT) rose to € 39.1 million in the first half of 2024 (prior year period: € 1.7 million). This results in earnings per ordinary share of € 0.98 after € 0.03 in the first half of 2023.

Biotest will publish the full figures for the first six months of the 2024 financial year on August 06, 2024. A separate invitation will be sent out for the conference call to be held on the same day.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,600 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May 2022, Biotest is part of the Grifols Group, Barcelona, Spain (www.grifols.com).

Biotest AG will also distribute official press releases via X with immediate effect. You can find us at: https://twitter.com/BiotestAG

IR contact

Dr Monika Baumann (Buttkereit)

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: ir@biotest.com

PR contact

Dirk Neumüller

Phone: +49-6103-801-269

Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities’ ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities’ ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate