24.06.2024 14:42:07

EQS-News: Blue Cap AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.65 per share and appoints two new Supervisory Board members

EQS-News: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Blue Cap AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.65 per share and appoints two new Supervisory Board members

24.06.2024 / 14:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Dr. Christian Diekmann and Nikolaus Wiegand elected as new Supervisory Board members, Dr. Diekmann is the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board
  • All items on the agenda approved with large majority

Munich, June 24, 2024 - The Annual General Meeting of Blue Cap AG ("Blue Cap"), which took place in Munich today, approved all resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board with large majorities. In total, 69% of Blue Cap's voting share capital was represented.

Blue Cap remains a reliable dividend stock

The shareholders accepted the dividend proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of EUR 0.65 per share. Based on the Xetra closing price of EUR 20.60 on June 21, 2024, this corresponds to a dividend yield of around 3.2%. With this distribution, Blue Cap AG is continuing its consistent dividend policy even in economically challenging times.

Two new Supervisory Board members and new Chairman

The Annual General Meeting appointed two new members to the Supervisory Board, Dr. Christian Diekmann and Nikolaus Wiegand. Dr. Christian Diekmann was elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting. Kirsten Lange has resigned from the board as of today. Nikolaus Wiegand takes over the seat of Dr. Henning von Kottwitz, who resigned from the Supervisory Board upon his appointment as CEO of Blue Cap as of September 30, 2023. The Supervisory Board of Blue Cap AG now comprises five members.

Dr. Henning von Kottwitz, CEO, comments: "We regret that Kirsten Lange has resigned from her position and thank her for her outstanding commitment and her important role in the further development of Blue Cap in recent years. At the same time, we are delighted with the election of Dr. Christian Diekmann and Nikolaus Wiegand. We are certain that they will ideally complement the Supervisory Board with their individual experience and personality and thus help shape the future of Blue Cap in a positive way."

Dr. Christian Diekmann (58) holds a doctorate in business administration and began his career as a management consultant at McKinsey in Cologne and Chicago. In recent years, he has held various management and supervisory board positions. Dr. Diekmann was CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Max Automation SE. Previously, he was CFO of the ZRT/Zertus Group and CFO and HR Director of comdirect Bank AG. Dr. Diekmann currently works as a freelance consultant for family offices, companies and corporate groups.

Nikolaus Wiegand (56) studied business administration and started his career as managing director of a communications agency. Since 1996, he has been Managing Director of the Wiegand-Glas Group, which develops and produces glass and PET packaging concepts for the food and beverage industry. Mr. Wiegand is also Managing Director of JotWe GmbH, which acquired a substantial stake in Blue Cap in December 2022. JotWe GmbH currently holds 15.3% of Blue Cap's share capital.

Management Board reaffirms growth strategy with focus on special situations

In his presentation, the Management Board explained to the shareholders in particular its objectives for the coming years, which focus on increasing M&A activities and continuing the active value-generating transformation of the portfolio companies. Dr. Henning von Kottwitz explains: "2024 is a strategically important year for Blue Cap. Our current aim is to sell suitable investments in the best possible way. On the buy side, we see some opportunities in the market for special situations that is relevant to us." Henning Eschweiler adds: "At portfolio level, we are continuing the all-weather strategy from 2023. This means that our focus this year is clearly on profitability, cash flow and sales activation. Our team has a high level of expertise in identifying and implementing suitable measures for each individual portfolio company." In addition to the strategic development, the Management Board also outlined the operational development of the company and ist portfolio companies and confirmed the outlook for 2024 of achieving Group revenue of between EUR 270 million and EUR 290 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 8.5% and 9.5%.

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting and other documents will be published at https://blue-cap.de/hauptversammlung/.
 

About Blue Cap AG
Blue Cap AG is a Munich-based investment company founded in 2006 and listed on the capital market. The company acquires medium-sized companies from the B2B sector in special situations and supports them in their entrepreneurial development with the aim of selling them profitably at a later date. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues of between EUR 20 and 200 million and have a sustainably stable core business. Blue Cap mostly holds majority stakes in eight companies from the Adhesive & Coating Technology, Plastics Technology, Production Technology, Life Science and Business Services sectors. The Group currently employs around 1,200 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

Contact
Blue Cap AG
Annika Küppers
Corporate Affairs Manager
Phone +49 89 288909-24
akueppers@blue-cap.de


24.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Blue Cap AG
Ludwigstraße 11
80539 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89-288 909 0
Fax: +49 89 288 909 19
E-mail: ir@blue-cap.de
Internet: www.blue-cap.de
ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1
WKN: A0JM2M
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1931681

 
End of News EQS News Service

1931681  24.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1931681&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Blue Cap AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Blue Cap AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Blue Cap AG 20,40 0,00% Blue Cap AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach ifo-Index: ATX und DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Märkte zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Montag Gewinne, während sich auch der DAX höher zeigt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich zum Wochenauftakt uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen