EQS-News: Blue Cap AG: Preliminary figures for the first half of 2024 show stable development

EQS-News: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

Blue Cap AG: Preliminary figures for the first half of 2024 show stable development



24.07.2024 / 07:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Half-year revenue of EUR 129.2 million in line with expectations and slightly below previous year's level (previous year: EUR 145.4 million)

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.4% above previous year (7.9%); positive trend continues in Q2 at 8.5% (Q1 2024: 8.3%)

Annual forecast confirmed with consolidated revenue of EUR 270-290 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5-9.5%

Munich, July 24, 2024 - According to preliminary calculations, Blue Cap AG ("Blue Cap") can look back on a solid first half-year in line with expectations. Accordingly, the Management Board confirms the full-year forecast of April 24, 2024.

Blue Cap generated consolidated group revenue of EUR 129.2 million in the first half of 2024 (previous year: EUR 145.4 million). Of this, EUR 62.7 million was generated in the second quarter (Q1 2024: EUR 66.5 million). The operating result (adjusted(1) EBITDA) amounted to EUR 11.1 million in the first half of the year (previous year: EUR 11.5 million). Ongoing customer restraint and a decline in order volumes are offset by positive developments in order activity and successful transformation processes. Overall, these developments led to an increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin to 8.5% in Q2 2024. For the first half of 2024, this results in an operating result of 8.4% (previous year: 7.9%) of total operating performance.

Group key figures at a glance

million EUR Q1 2024 Q2 2024 H1 2024 H1 2023 Revenue 66.5 62.7 129.2 145.4 Adjusted EBITDA 5.8 5.3 11.1 11.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin in % 8.3 8.5 8.4 7.9

Blue Cap continues to have a solid balance sheet and financing structure. The net leverage ratio (including lease liabilities) has increased slightly to 2.6 years (31.03.2024: 2.4). However, it remains within the target corridor of less than 3.5 years.

Very different development in the portfolio

As at June 30, 2024, Blue Cap's portfolio includes seven majority shareholdings, which are allocated to the Plastics, Adhesives & Coatings, Business Services and Others segments, as well as one minority shareholding. In a persistently difficult environment, Blue Cap's portfolio is experiencing a very varied development of the individual investments.

The Plastics segment benefited from a positive margin trend and a stable order intake at con-pearl. H+E showed stable development in line with expectations and held its own in an automotive market that continued to be characterized by strong volatility. Overall, the segment increased its revenue from EUR 50.5 million in the first half of 2023 to EUR 52.3 million.

There was a significant improvement in the Adhesives & Coatings segment compared to 2023. This is primarily due to a good result from Neschen. The completed fitness program and the focus on the Industrial Applications business segment were the main performance drivers here. Planatol experienced an improved profitability in the first half of 2024.

With regard to the Business Services segment, there are still signs of restraint in the respective markets. As expected, HY-LINE fell short of the previous year's strong result in the first half of the year. Transline also felt the effects of customer restraint and fell short of the previous year in terms of sales and earnings.

In the Others segment, Blue Cap's smallest investment, nokra, was down on the previous year due to project postponements. By concluding a distribution agreement for the North and Central American market in the first half of 2024, nokra laid the foundation for its regional expansion. At the minority shareholding Inheco, the transformation measures completed in the first half of 2024 showed initial success and were reflected in a stabilized EBITDA.

Segment key figures at a glance

million EUR H1 2024 H1 2023 Change in % or basis points (bps) Plastics Revenue 52.3 50.5 3.6% Adjusted EBITDA 6.4 5.9 8.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin in % 12.0 11.7 30 bps Adhesives & Coatings Revenue 42.1 43.3 -2.8% Adjusted EBITDA 4.6 1.4 >100 % Adjusted EBITDA margin in % 10.6 3.3 >100 bps Business Services Revenue 33.9 49.9 -32.1% Adjusted EBITDA 1.2 4.9 -75.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin in % 3.5 9.6 >100 bps Others (*) Revenue 3.1 4.0 -22.5% Adjusted EBITDA -1.1 -0.1 >100% Adjusted EBITDA margin in % -35.8 -3.0 >100 bps

Note: Rounding differences are possible

(*) The Others segment includes the Nokra

Forecast for 2024 confirmed

The preliminary key financial figures for the first half of the year are in line with the Management Board's expectations. It therefore confirms the existing forecast for the current financial year of achieving Group sales of between EUR 270-290 million, an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 8.5-9.5% and a net gearing ratio of less than 3.5 years.

Important note

On the occasion of the published figures, a conference call with the Management Board of Blue Cap AG will take place today at 2:00 pm. You can register via this link. Following the conference call, the presentation will be available on our website at https://www.blue-cap.de/en/investor-relations/presentations/.

The key figures disclosed in this press release are preliminary. Further details about the company can be found on the website: www.blue-cap.de/en/investor-relations/. The complete half-year report 2024 will be published at the end of August 2024.

1) Adjustments: Adjusted for extraordinary, out-of-period and other effects from reorganization measures and one-off effects

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a Munich-based investment company founded in 2006 and listed on the capital market. The company acquires medium-sized companies from the B2B sector in special situations and supports them in their entrepreneurial development with the aim of selling them profitably at a later date. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate sales of between EUR 20 and 200 million and have a sustainably stable core business. Blue Cap mostly holds majority stakes in eight companies from the Adhesives & Coating Technology, Plastics Technology, Production Technology, Life Sciences and Business Services sectors. The Group currently employs around 1,200 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

Contact:

Blue Cap AG

Annika Küppers

Corporate Affairs

Phone +49 89 288909-24

ir@blue-cap.de