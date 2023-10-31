31.10.2023 11:58:04

EQS-News: Buy recommendation for aifinyo share confirmed after Q3 figures: SMC Research with price target EUR 32.40

31.10.2023 / 11:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 31 October 2023 – Following the publication of the figures for the first nine months of 2023, SMC Research has confirmed its buy recommendation for the shares of aifinyo AG. The operational development of the B2B fintech in the third quarter of 2023 was robust. Thus, both gross profit and EBIT increased compared to the second quarter of the current year and the third quarter of 2022. This shows the robustness of the business model in macroeconomically difficult times, the experts said. SMC Research's price target for the aifinyo share is EUR 32.40 (Xetra closing price on October 30: EUR 11.70).

The management has also announced a solid development for the fourth quarter of 2023. Despite the recessionary environment in Germany, an important driver remains the increasing cross-selling of financing solutions to the customers of the booking software, which were acquired last year with the takeover of Billomat. In addition, aifinyo is continuously expanding its range of services, currently with an AI chatbot ("aifinyoCHAT") based on CHATGPT technology.

Overall, SMC Research continues to see high potential for the cloud-based aifinyo platform around invoice and liquidity management including straightforward financing solutions.

Download the full SMC study for free:
https://www.smc-research.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/2023-10-31-SMC-Comment-aifinyo_frei.pdf

About aifinyo

aifinyo is the reliable smart billing partner for entrepreneurs and freelancers to automate the billing, financing and payment of invoices. For this purpose, the fintech operates a unique platform around invoice and liquidity management including uncomplicated financing solutions in the areas of factoring, finetrading, leasing and receivables management. With Billomat, aifinyo also offers one of the leading cloud-based accounting systems in Germany, with which all invoice processes are handled simply and efficiently.

The shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) of aifinyo AG are listed on Xetra as well as in m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial services provider and aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment services provider.

For further information, visit www.aifinyo.de

Responsible

aifinyo AG
Friedrichstraße 94, 10117 Berlin
Tel.: 0351 / 896 933 10, E-Mail: presse@aifinyo.de
 

Financial media & investor relations contact
Fabian Lorenz
Tel.: 0221 / 29831588, E-Mail: lorenz@florenz-kommunikation.de


Language: English
Company: aifinyo AG
Friedrichstr. 94
10117 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@aifinyo.de
Internet: https://www.aifinyo.de/
ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9, DE000A3E5CQ8
WKN: A2G8XP, A3E5CQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
