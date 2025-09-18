EQS-News: Camerit AG Half-year results for the first half of 2025

EQS-News: CAMERIT AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Interim Report

Camerit AG Half-year results for the first half of 2025



19.09.2025 / 00:00 CET/CEST

Interim financial statements for the first half of 2025 from 1 January to 30 June 2025 CAMERIT AG Letter from the Management Board The share Interim management report Business model of the company Economic report Situation of the Company Forecast Opportunities and risks report Disclosures in accordance with DRS 16, section 13 Interim financial statements as at 30 June 2025 Profit and loss account Condensed notes to the interim financial statements as at 30 June 2025 Statement by the legal representative Letter from the Executive Board Dear Shareholders, The first half of 2025 was marked by CAMERIT AG managing its own assets in the form of secure and liquid capital investments and preparing and holding the Annual General Meeting. Business performance Following the sale of almost all of its assets, CAMERIT AG is currently not pursuing an active business model. The Management Board continues to explore opportunities both in the form of investments in other companies and in the form of its own entrepreneurial activities. Current expenses were covered entirely from the company's own liquid funds. Outlook Due to the obligations entered into under the purchase agreement with the NORDCAPITAL Group, the focus of activities for the remainder of 2025 will be on maintaining the company in its existing structure. On 6 September 2024, the NORDCAPITAL Group informed us that it was exercising its right to extend the period for avoiding restructuring measures in return for payment of €200,000.00, initially for one year until 31 December 2025. In addition, the NORDCAPITAL Group has further options to extend this period annually until 31 December 2028 at the latest . Hamburg, September 2025 The Management Board Stefan Trumpp The share The stock markets The Federal Statistical Office reported GDP growth of 0.2% for the first quarter of 2025 compared with the previous quarter, although GDP fell by 0.4% in price-adjusted terms compared with the same quarter of the previous year. As the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) further reports, price-, season- and calendar-adjusted investments in equipment and construction declined in particular. (Source: Federal Statistical Office) The share price A total of 2,970 shares in CAMERIT AG were traded on the four German stock exchanges in the first half of 2025 at prices ranging between EUR 16.60 and EUR 23.00. The half-year closed with a share price of EUR 19.10. As of 30 June 2025, SBW Schweizer Beteiligungs-Werte AG holds 88.289% of the shares, according to the company's knowledge, with the remaining 11.711% held by free float shareholders. The key data for CAMERIT AG shares is presented below : Shareholder structure as of 30 June 2025 SBW Schweizer Beteiligungs-Werte AG 88.289 Free float 11.711 Key data for CAMERIT AG shares __________________________________________________________________________ ISIN DE000HNC2059 WKN HNC 205

LEI 39120045YYSJYTZDKZ16 Stock exchange segment Regulated market (General Standard) Class of shares No-par value bearer ordinary shares First trading day/issue price December 2005/ EUR 6.20 Current total number of shares 100,000 Current share capital EUR 100 __________________________________________________________________________ Annual General Meeting The Annual General Meeting of Camerit AG took place on 17 June 2025 in Hamburg. In addition to the presentation of the annual financial statements for the 2024 financial year, the main items on the agenda were the resolution on the discharge of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and the election of the auditor for the 2025 financial year. Interim management report Business model of the company The Management Board and Supervisory Board have already examined various options for the further development of the company in the past. Not least due to the dynamic market conditions of recent years, many options had to be rejected. The company is therefore currently primarily managing its existing assets. A large part of the available liquidity and assets was distributed to shareholders in mid-2024. Significant shareholdings of CAMERIT AG There is still a minority interest of 15% in TGH Treuhandgesellschaft Hamburg mbH. This is a long-term contractual partner for the investor and trust management of the Hesse Newman portfolio funds and represents the interests of investors as a limited partner. There are no other investments. Economic report Macroeconomic conditions Macroeconomic environment As at the end of June 2025, CAMERIT AG has no existing funds, which means that the overall economic environment in Europe, and specifically in Germany, cannot have any direct or indirect impact on its results, with the exception of interest rate developments. Any negative developments would have no impact on the earnings structure of CAMERIT AG. Industry development CAMERIT AG is currently no longer active in the alternative investment fund industry. Business performance of CAMERIT AG Business activities in the first half of 2025 were characterised by the investment of liquid funds. After deducting ongoing material and personnel costs, the period showed a loss of TEUR 11. CAMERIT AG's equity amounted to EUR 2,265 thousand as at 30 June 2025, corresponding to an equity ratio of 94%. The economic situation of Camerit AG is characterised by high liquidity, marginal liabilities, pro rata remuneration from a standstill option, ongoing administrative costs and interest income. Situation of the company Earnings The earnings situation of CAMERIT AG in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year is as follows: in TEUR First half of 2025 First half of 2024 Revenue 100 0 Personnel expenses -28 -28 Depreciation 0 0 Other operating income 0 0 Other operating expenses -109 -156 Earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT) -37 -184 Interest and similar income 26 14 Earnings before taxes -11 -35 Net profit for the period -11 -35 CAMERIT AG posted a net loss of EUR 11 thousand for the first half of 2025. The improvement compared with the same period of the previous year is due to pro rata remuneration for a standstill option. In 2024, the company received remuneration of TEUR 200 for a standstill option for 2025 and recognised this as a deferred income item. In the first half of 2025, TEUR 100 of this amount was reversed and recognised as revenue. Personnel expenses relate to management board remuneration and are unchanged compared with the same period of the previous year. Other operating expenses decreased by TEUR 47 to TEUR 109 compared to the same period of the previous year. They relate exclusively to the company's administrative costs. The company uses various external service providers to perform its tasks. The expenses mainly relate to the costs of the stock exchange listing (TEUR 39, including legal advice in connection with the stock exchange listing), legal, consulting and auditing costs (TEUR 31), the proportionate Supervisory Board remuneration (TEUR 15) and insurance and contributions (TEUR 11). Overall, negative EBIT improved by EUR 147 thousand from EUR -184 thousand to EUR -37 thousand. Taking into account interest income on fixed-term deposits, the net loss for the period amounted to TEUR -11. Based on current corporate planning, CAMERIT AG will also post a net loss for the full year 2025. Net assets The net assets of CAMERIT AG are summarised below as at 30 June 2025 and compared with 31 December 2024: in TEUR 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 Financial 8 8 Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1 1 Cash and cash equivalents 2,352 2,512 Other assets 29 16 Prepaid expenses 12 0 Total assets 2,402 2,537 Equity 2,265 2,276 Provisions 19 37 Operating liabilities 6 12 Other liabilities 12 12 Prepaid expenses 100 200 Total liabilities 2,402 2,537 The balance sheet total decreased by EUR 135 thousand from EUR 2,537 thousand to EUR 2,402 thousand. The assets side of the balance sheet as at 30 June 2025 mainly comprises cash and cash equivalents, prepaid expenses and other assets. Other assets relate to tax refund claims (TEUR 23) and receivables from deferred fixed-term deposit interest (TEUR 6). For information on the development of cash and cash equivalents, please refer to the comments on the financial position. Prepaid expenses mainly relate to deferred insurance expenses. Equity decreased by the net loss for the period of EUR 11 thousand. Provisions relate exclusively to provisions for pro rata audit costs. Financial position The financial position of CAMERIT AG for the first half of 2025 is presented below and compared with the same period of the previous year: in TEUR First half of 2025 First half of 2024 Change Cash flow from operating activities -190 -219 -31 Cash flow from investing activities 30 154 136 Cash flow from financing activities 0 -4,500 -4,500 Earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT) -160 -4,565 -4,395 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2,512 6,878 -185 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,352 2,313 -4,580 The financial position for the first half of 2025 is characterised by the payment of administrative costs, including invoices already recognised as at 31 December 2024, resulting in a negative cash flow from operating activities of TEUR -190. Cash flow from investing activities results from interest received on the investment of cash and cash equivalents. The negative cash flow from financing activities in the prior-year period amounting to TEUR 4,500 related to a distribution to the company's shareholders. Cash and cash equivalents thus decreased by a total of TEUR 160 to TEUR 2,352 compared to 31 December 2024. No further unutilised, committed credit lines are currently available. CAMERIT AG was able to meet its payment obligations at all times during the reporting period. The liquidity development after the balance sheet date and the liquidity planning of CAMERIT AG show no signs of impending liquidity bottlenecks until 31 December 2025. The company is financed by equity capital in the amount of EUR 2,265 thousand or 94% of the balance sheet total (31 December 2024: EUR 2,276 thousand or 90%). As at 30 June 2025, as at 31 December 2024, there are no financial liabilities. As at the balance sheet date, there are no loans taken out or granted that are subject to interest rate risk. The financial management of CAMERIT AG is designed to ensure sufficient liquidity at all times. Liquidity is the main control parameter in the company. This goal is ensured through ongoing liquidity monitoring, plan comparisons and timely measures. Non-financial performance indicators Apart from the Executive Board, there will be no employees as of 30 June 2025. Overall statement At the time of preparing this management report, CAMERIT AG's business activities are essentially limited to the management of its own assets and the implementation of cost-saving measures. Forecast For the 2025 financial year, an annual deficit of EUR 20 thousand is currently expected, with liquidity of EUR 2.4 million and equity of EUR 2.2 million. The company's liquidity is secured until further notice. Opportunities and risks report The detailed explanations of the opportunities and risks in our 2024 annual report remain valid (www.camerit.de/investor-relations/berichte). Disclosures in accordance with DRS 16, section 13 The interim financial statements and the interim management report have not been audited in accordance with Section 317 of the German Commercial Code (HGB) nor have they been reviewed by the auditor. Hamburg, 17 September 2025 The Management Board of CAMERIT AG Stefan Trumpp Interim financial statements as at 30 June 2025 CAMERIT AG, Hamburgfor the period from 1 January to 30 June 2025 in EUR 30.06.2025 31.12.2024 ASSETS A. Fixed assets I Intangible assets Concessions, industrial property rights and similar rights and assets, as well as licences to such rights and assets 1.255,51 1.379,00 II. Property, plant and equipment Other equipment, office and business equipment 209,00 224,00 III. Financial assets Equity investments 7.500,00 7.500,00 8.964,51 9.103,00 B. Current assets I. Receivables and other assets Other assets 29.316,62 15.977,53

29.316,62 15.977,53 II. Balances with credit institutions 2.352.426,48 2.511.592,17 2.381.743,10 2.527.569,70 C. Prepaid expenses 11.661,41 699,34 Total ASSETS 2.402.369,02 2.537.372,04 In EUR 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 LIABILITIES A Equity I Subscribed capital 100,000.00 100,000.00 II Retained earnings 1 Statutory reserve 10,000.00 10,000.00 2. Other retained earnings 2,165,831.81 2,165,831.81 III. Net loss for the period -10,750.18 0 2,265,081.63 2,275,831.81 B. Provisions Other provisions 18,572.00 37,000.00 18,572.00 37,000.00 C. Liabilities 1 Liabilities from deliveries and

services 6,264.35 12,078.61 of which with a remaining term of up to

one year: EUR 6,264.35

(previous year: EUR 12,078.61) 2. Other liabilities 12,451.04 12,461.62 of which with a remaining term of up to

one year: EUR 12,451.04 (previous year: 12,461.62) of which from taxes:

EUR 12,409.14 (previous year: EUR 12,419.72) of which social security:

EUR 41.90 (previous year: EUR 41.90) 18,715.39 24,540.23 D. Prepaid expenses 100,000 200,000.00 Total LIABILITIES 2,402,369.02 2,537,372.04 Profit and loss statement CAMERIT AG, Hamburgfor the period from 1 January to 30 June 2025 in EUR 1 January – 30 June 2025 01.01. – 30.06.2024 1 Revenue 100,000.00 0 2. Other operating income 0.00 188.37 3 Personnel expenses a) Wages and salaries -27,648.54 -27,648.54 b) Social security contributions and expenses for pensions and support -163.58 -154.73 of which for pensions EUR 0.00

(EUR 33.05) 4 Depreciation on intangible assets of fixed assets and property, plant and equipment -138.49 -138.49 5 Other operating expenses -108,765.10 -156,476.16 6 Interest and similar income 25,964.45 148,703.16 7. Taxes on income and earnings 1.08 0.00 7 Profit after tax -10,750.18 -35,526.39 8. Net loss for the period

-10,750.18 -35,526.39 Condensed notes to the interim financial statements as at 30 June 2025 CAMERIT AG, Hamburg General information The unaudited interim financial statements of CAMERIT AG as at 30 June 2025 have been prepared in accordance with the commercial law provisions for large corporations pursuant to Sections 242 et seq. and Sections 264 et seq. of the German Commercial Code (HGB). The profit and loss account has been prepared using the total cost method pursuant to Section 275 (2) HGB. The purpose of the company is to acquire, sell, hold and manage investments in companies in Germany and abroad, in particular those that operate as capital management companies or provide services such as financial investment or debt capital brokerage or the brokerage of insurance contracts, or act as personally liable partners, managing limited partners or trust limited partners for companies that are combined under uniform management, as well as holding and managing their own assets. In addition, the company's purpose is to provide services and perform administrative tasks for companies, in particular in the areas of asset and portfolio management, data collection, financial accounting, cost accounting, customer order processing, and contract and portfolio management. The company is entitled to limit its activities to some of the areas mentioned above. The interim financial statements for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2025 were prepared in accordance with German Accounting Standard No. 16 (DRS 16) "Half-Yearly Financial Reporting", which was issued by the German Accounting Standards Committee e. V. (DRSC) and published by the Federal Ministry of Justice in accordance with Section 342 (2) of the German Commercial Code (HGB). Accounting and valuation methods The interim financial statements as at 30 June 2025 were prepared using the same accounting and valuation methods as the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2024. The interim financial statements do not contain all the explanations and disclosures required for the financial statements for the financial year and should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2024. Notes to the balance sheet Receivables and other assets Other assets amount to TEUR 29 (31 December 2024: TEUR 16) and comprise TEUR 18 in claims for reimbursement of sales tax (31 December 2024: TEUR 1), TEUR 6 in accrued interest from fixed-term deposits (31 December 2024: EUR 11 thousand) and EUR 5 thousand in claims for reimbursement of corporation tax/solidarity surcharge (31 December 2024: EUR 4 thousand). Deferred taxes As at 31 December 2024, deferred taxes on existing trade tax and corporation tax loss carryforwards were not recognised in accordance with Section 274 of the German Commercial Code (HGB). The applicable income tax rate for CAMERIT AG is 32.3%. Equity The company's share capital as at 30 June 2025 remains unchanged at EUR 100 thousand and is divided into 100,000 bearer shares (ordinary shares) with a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share. To the best of the company's knowledge, SBW Schweizer Beteiligungs-Werte AG, Zurich/Switzerland, held an unchanged 88.289% of the voting rights in CAMERIT AG as at 30 June 2025. The voting rights are attributed to Klaus Mutschler, Zurich, Switzerland, in accordance with Section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG). Provisions Other provisions amounting to TEUR 19 (31 December 2024: TEUR 37) relate exclusively to pro rata expenses for the audit of the 2025 annual financial statements. Liabilities Other tax liabilities amounting to TEUR 12 (31 December 2024: TEUR 12) relate to VAT liabilities of TEUR 11 (31 December 2024: 11) and wage tax liabilities from payroll accounting of TEUR 1 (31 December 2024: TEUR 1). Notes to the income statement Revenue Revenue of EUR 100 thousand results from the proportionate reversal of the deferred compensation item recognised as at 31 December 2024 due to compensation from a standstill option. Other operating expenses Other operating expenses amounting to TEUR 109 (comparative period: TEUR 156) break down as follows: in TEUR First half of 2025 First half of 2024 Stock exchange listing, legal and consulting fees, Supervisory Board remuneration, Annual General Meeting 66 94 Audit costs for annual financial statements 19 21 Insurance, contributions and fees 11 11 IT and administrative costs 10 10 Office rent and ancillary costs 3 3 Other 0 17 109 156 Interest and similar income Interest income results from the investment of cash and cash equivalents. Other disclosures Employees In addition to the Management Board, CAMERIT AG had no employees in the first half of 2025. There were no events of particular significance that occurred after 30 June 2025 and could have an impact on the company. Assurance of the legal representative To the best of my knowledge, I hereby certify that, in accordance with the applicable accounting principles for interim reporting, the interim financial statements give a true and fair view of the net assets, financial position and results of operations of CAMERIT AG and that the interim management report presents the course of business, including the business results and the situation of CAMERIT AG, in such a way that it conveys a true and fair view, and that the significant opportunities and risks of the expected development of CAMERIT AG in the remaining financial year are described. Hamburg, 17 September 2025 The Management Board Stefan Trumpp

