EQS-News: Cannovum Cannabis AG: Bundestag confirms Cannovum Cannabis AG's business model for cultivation clubs, legal certainty for recreational cannabis producers

Cannovum Cannabis AG: Bundestag confirms Cannovum Cannabis AG's business model for cultivation clubs, legal certainty for recreational cannabis producers

Cannovum Cannabis AG (stock exchanges Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A37FUP2) welcomes the amendments to the Cannabis Act (CanG) passed by the Bundestag in the third reading on June 6, 2024. This means that cultivation associations can apply for a license in time for July 1, 2024 and subsequently start their operational activities.

With the amendments to the Cannabis Act, cultivation associations have legal certainty for their actions. Cannovum Cannabis AG, together with partners from the agricultural sector, partners from facility management and innovative digital start-ups, will soon be presenting attractive offers. These offers will simplify the development and daily work of the cultivation associations. The offers are commercially attractive and legally compliant as a partnership model.

With a variety of such offers and services, Cannovum Cannabis AG intends to generate significant sales in the area of recreational cannabis and create significant value for shareholders and the company.

"As a renowned public limited company, we see ourselves in a unique position to offer attractive and legally compliant services for cannabis clubs and cultivation associations together with our partners. The established growers in our subsidiary Anbau-Allianz GmbH are a role model here," says Klaus Madzia, CEO of Cannovum Cannabis AG.

The cultivation alliance, Anbau Allianz für Deutschland GmbH, has strong partnerships with leading organizations and companies, which strengthens the company's position as a market leader and offers investors an exceptional opportunity to participate in the growth of the German cannabis market and create sustainable value.

Partners of Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland GmbH include Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences, the horticultural companies Hortensien Spieker, UN Moorman, Baum Düsseldorf UG, Blumen Rieke and Cox Gartenbau, as well as the innovative growth optimizer Spex AI, Gartenbauversicherung Deutschland VVaG, the international analytics company Wessling, the market leader for biological plant protection Koppert and the supplier of ecological plant pots Pottburri.

Further information at: www.cannovum.de

Contact:

Klaus Madzia

CEO

Cannovum Cannabis AG

email: klaus.madzia@cannovum.com

Tel: +49 178 5811701

About Cannovum Cannabis AG:

Cannovum AG (www.cannovum.de, www.cannovum.com) is the first German cannabis company to be traded on the stock exchange. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges.