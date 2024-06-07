|
07.06.2024 07:00:07
EQS-News: Cannovum Cannabis AG: Bundestag confirms Cannovum Cannabis AG's business model for cultivation clubs, legal certainty for recreational cannabis producers
|
EQS-News: CANNOVUM CANNABIS AG
/ Key word(s): Market Launch
Cannovum Cannabis AG: Bundestag confirms Cannovum Cannabis AG's business model for cultivation clubs, legal certainty for recreational cannabis producers
Cannovum Cannabis AG (stock exchanges Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A37FUP2) welcomes the amendments to the Cannabis Act (CanG) passed by the Bundestag in the third reading on June 6, 2024. This means that cultivation associations can apply for a license in time for July 1, 2024 and subsequently start their operational activities.
With the amendments to the Cannabis Act, cultivation associations have legal certainty for their actions. Cannovum Cannabis AG, together with partners from the agricultural sector, partners from facility management and innovative digital start-ups, will soon be presenting attractive offers. These offers will simplify the development and daily work of the cultivation associations. The offers are commercially attractive and legally compliant as a partnership model.
With a variety of such offers and services, Cannovum Cannabis AG intends to generate significant sales in the area of recreational cannabis and create significant value for shareholders and the company.
"As a renowned public limited company, we see ourselves in a unique position to offer attractive and legally compliant services for cannabis clubs and cultivation associations together with our partners. The established growers in our subsidiary Anbau-Allianz GmbH are a role model here," says Klaus Madzia, CEO of Cannovum Cannabis AG.
The cultivation alliance, Anbau Allianz für Deutschland GmbH, has strong partnerships with leading organizations and companies, which strengthens the company's position as a market leader and offers investors an exceptional opportunity to participate in the growth of the German cannabis market and create sustainable value.
Partners of Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland GmbH include Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences, the horticultural companies Hortensien Spieker, UN Moorman, Baum Düsseldorf UG, Blumen Rieke and Cox Gartenbau, as well as the innovative growth optimizer Spex AI, Gartenbauversicherung Deutschland VVaG, the international analytics company Wessling, the market leader for biological plant protection Koppert and the supplier of ecological plant pots Pottburri.
Further information at: www.cannovum.de
Contact:
Klaus Madzia
CEO
Cannovum Cannabis AG
email: klaus.madzia@cannovum.com
Tel: +49 178 5811701
About Cannovum Cannabis AG:
Cannovum AG (www.cannovum.de, www.cannovum.com) is the first German cannabis company to be traded on the stock exchange. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges.
07.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cannovum Cannabis AG
|Stresemannstrasse 23
|10963 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|0178 5811701
|E-mail:
|klaus.madzia@cannovum.com
|Internet:
|www.cannovum.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A37FUP2
|WKN:
|A37FUP
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1920153
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1920153 07.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CANNOVUM CANNABIS AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CANNOVUM CANNABIS AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich etwas schwächer -- ATX & DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich ebenso in der Verlustzone. Im Wall Street-Handel zeigte sich am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.