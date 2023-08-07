EQS-News: Cannovum Cannabis AG: Exclusive partnership and million-dollar sales potential with Cannabis Club Association.

EQS-News: CANNOVUM Cannabis AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Alliance

Cannovum Cannabis AG: Exclusive partnership and million-dollar sales potential with Cannabis Club Association.



07.08.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Cannovum Cannabis AG's majority-owned subsidiary (Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin stock exchanges, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21), Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland GmbH, welcomes Chillisimo, a premium cannabis club association already represented in eight major German cities, as another exclusive partner.

Chillisimo sees itself as a brand club association and is a community of passionate cannabis users who love the diversity of cannabis. It focuses on a consistent premium strategy for members when choosing its locations and offerings. Chillisimo clubs in Ansbach, Berlin, Erlangen, Herzogenaurach, Munich, Nuremberg, Stuttgart, and Würzburg are in the process of being founded, with more cities to follow soon.

We are happy to have found our dream partner for the upcoming legalization of recreational cannabis in Germany with Cannovum Cannabis AG and its subsidiary, the Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland," says Emanuel Kotzian, founder and managing director of Chillisimo e.V.

"For us as a premium club association, the topic of cultivation and methods in cannabis cultivation is absolutely crucial. This is especially true when working with German growers in the Anbau-Allianz, who also understand the issues of regulation, sustainability, and safety in Germany. We couldn't have imagined a better partner," Kotzian said.

As part of the collaboration, Cannovum Cannabis AG and its affiliate, the Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland, will develop exclusive products with and for Chillisimo's members. "As a preferred partner of Chillisimo, we are demonstrating the potential and revenue opportunities of cannabis legalization in Germany," said Klaus Madzia, CEO of Cannovum Cannabis AG. "According to our calculations, a single club in Germany can turn over up to 2.4 million euros per year with cannabis. We expect several thousand clubs in Germany in the medium term."

"The best from agriculture is our claim and incentive," says Tim Spieker, managing director of Anbau-Allianz. "With Chillisimo as a customer and partner, we can create premium offerings for consumers in Germany. And we do so sustainably and with the highest safety standards in cultivation and processing."

With the upcoming legalization of cannabis, this partnership is a big step for market success in recreational cannabis for Cannovum Cannabis AG. In the recently published draft of the Cannabis Act by the Federal Ministry of Health, the federal government's plans for cannabis clubs are clearly reaffirmed. Adults with residence or habitual abode in Germany may obtain up to 50 grams of cannabis per month for personal consumption through a cannabis club membership. With a number of up to 500 members and an estimated dispensing price of 8 euros per gram, each cannabis club in Germany has a sales potential of 2.4 million euros per year, according to calculations by Cannovum Cannabis AG.

More info at: www.anbau-allianz.de

Contact:

Klaus Madzia,

CEO

Cannovum Cannabis AG

Phone: +49 178 5811701

email: klaus.madzia@cannovum.com

About the Cultivation Alliance for Germany:

Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland GmbH is the guarantor for recreational cannabis in Germany. The majority shareholding of Cannovum Cannabis AG was founded in 2023 together with the company Hortensien Spieker. The cultivation alliance develops and sells products for growers, club operators and ultimately end customers. It links investors with partners, supports research and development, and represents the interests of its members to politicians, the public, and authorities. The Anbau-Allianz combines presence, reach, brand profile, contacts with media, club operators and end customers, participation models and external experts with its members under one roof. Other exclusive partners of the Cultivation Alliance for Germany GmbH are the Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences, the Düsseldorf entrepreneurs Benedikt Baum and Dominik Baum, and the plant pot manufacturer Pottburri in Straelen.

About Cannovum Cannabis AG:

Cannovum AG (www.cannovum.de, www.cannovum.com) became the first German fully licensed cannabis company to be listed on the stock exchange. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges. Cannovum Cannabis AG is ready for the legalization of cannabis.