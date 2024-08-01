EQS-News: Cannovum Cannabis AG: Far-reaching partnership with H.i. Greeny+ GmbH and H.i Competence Group for cannabis legalisation

EQS-News: CANNOVUM CANNABIS AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Joint Venture

Cannovum Cannabis AG: Far-reaching partnership with H.i. Greeny+ GmbH and H.i Competence Group for cannabis legalisation



Cannovum Cannabis AG: Far-reaching partnership with H.i. Greeny+ GmbH and H.i Competence Group for cannabis legalisation

Cannovum Cannabis AG (stock exchanges Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A37FUP2) and H.i. Greeny+ GmbH are launching a far-reaching partnership to jointly shape the economic opportunities of cannabis legalisation.

The partnership focuses on the development and implementation of legally compliant services relating to cannabis legalisation.

H.i. Greeny+ GmbH, which is part of the H.i. Competence Group (approx. 850 employees, Annual turnover: around 155 million), combines a comprehensive range of services in the areas of personnel services, property, facility management, hygiene, retail, safety, and health prevention. The H.i Competence Group has developed a high level of expertise in the area of scaling as a result of the coronavirus crisis. During the coronavirus crisis, an extensive network of more than 480 coronavirus test stations was successfully and quickly set up, and the German government over 85 million masks delivered. This expertise is unique in Germany for the successful development of business models in the recreational cannabis sector.

The partnership between Cannovum AG and the H.i Competence Group is also aimed at the forthcoming Pillar 2 ("Sale of cannabis in specialist shops") of the law on the legalisation of cannabis passed by the German government. The sale of recreational cannabis must comply with the protection of minors, operational safety aspects and professional standards. "As Cannovum, we benefit in a special way from the expertise and experience of H.i Competence and its subsidiary H.i. Greeny+," says Klaus Madzia, CEO of Cannovum Cannabis AG.

H.i. Greeny+ GmbH, together with Cannovum Cannabis AG, will also offer professional services with the highest quality standards for the emerging and already established cannabis clubs throughout Germany.

Mike Detscher, Managing Director of H.i. Greeny+ GmbH: "We are excited about the development of recreational cannabis in Germany. Many countries have taken the step and Germany is following suit. We also want to make a contribution to quality assurance to offer the highest quality at our dispensaries. With our nationwide network, we are utilising existing structures in order to be active on the market quickly and efficiently."

Detscher continues: "With Cannovum Cannabis AG, we will quickly enter the German market. We complement each other in all areas. We are therefore all the more pleased to be growing together quickly, effectively and easily."

The legalisation of cannabis passed by the Bundestag and Bundesrat will usher in a new era of consumer access and market expansion in the area of legal recreational products. Cannovum Cannabis AG intends to expand its presence in various segments of the market.

The partnership with H.i. Greeny+ GmbH complements the business activities of Cannovum's subsidiary, Anbau Allianz für Deutschland GmbH. Here, Cannovum Cannabis AG has already confirmed its role as a driver of innovation and leader in cannabis legalisation through a unique partnership with large horticultural and agricultural companies in Germany.

Partners of Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland GmbH include Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences, the horticultural companies Hortensien Spieker, UN Moorman, Baum Düsseldorf UG, Blumen Rieke and Cox Gartenbau, as well as the innovative growth optimiser Spex AI, Gartenbauversicherung Deutschland, the international analytics company Wessling, the market leader for biological plant protection Koppert and the supplier of ecological plant pots Pottburri.

Contact:

Klaus Madzia

CEO

Cannovum Cannabis AG

email:

klaus.madzia@cannovum.com

Mike Detscher & Philipp Claus

Managing Director

H.i. Greeny+ GmbH

Email:

mike.detscher@hi-competence.com

philipp.claus@hi-competence.com

About the H.i. Competence Group:

In 2020, the H.i. Competence Group managed to handle the procurement and distribution of over 80 million medical masks for the German government, making an important contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

About Cannovum Cannabis AG:

Cannovum AG (www.cannovum.de, www.cannovum.com) is the first German cannabis company to be traded on the stock exchange. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges.