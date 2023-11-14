EQS-News: Cannovum Cannabis AG: High-profile business leaders from advertising and retail join the Supervisory Board for the legalization of cannabis

EQS-News: Cannovum Cannabis AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision

Cannovum Cannabis AG: High-profile business leaders from advertising and retail join the Supervisory Board for the legalization of cannabis



14.11.2023 / 15:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Cannovum Cannabis AG: High-profile business leaders from advertising and retail join the Supervisory Board for the legalization of cannabis

Cannovum Cannabis AG (stock exchanges Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) is ideally positioned for the upcoming legalization of cannabis. Two new Supervisory Board members support the company with their extensive expertise and many years of experience.

Cannovum Cannabis AG is pleased to announce the election of Fritz Hendrick Melle as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Fritz Hendrick Melle brings a wealth of experience from the advertising industry, where he worked as agency owner and creative director at Dorland GmbH, among others. His extensive experience and in-depth understanding of marketing and branding are invaluable to Cannovum Cannabis AG, particularly in the areas of brand building and advertising. Today, Melle is a partner in Private Pier Industries GmbH, where he is very successful in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) business. PPI's products include the whisky brand family Grace O'Malley Spirits.

Supervisory Board member Stefan Röhrl contributes a different but equally important expertise. Mr. Röhrl has extensive knowledge of CBD trading and controlling. He already has an impressive career in the cannabis industry. He is CEO and co-founder of HempGroup as well as Chief Strategy Officer at Luxora LLC, where he has proven his skills in strategic management and corporate governance.

"The appointment of Fritz Hendrick Melle and Stefan Röhrl is a strong addition to our Supervisory Board team. Their unique skills and experience will help guide Cannovum Cannabis AG on its path to further success," said Klaus Madzia, CEO of Cannovum Cannabis AG.

The legalization of recreational cannabis in Germany is imminent. The law passed by the coalition is about to be voted on in the Bundestag. Experts assume that legalization will create a market worth billions.

Further information can be found at: www.cannovum.de

Contact:

Klaus Madzia

CEO

Cannovum Cannabis AG

Phone +49 178 5811701

klaus.madzia@cannovum.com

About Cannovum Cannabis AG:

Cannovum AG (www.cannovum.de, www.cannovum.com) is the first fully licensed German cannabis company to be listed on the stock exchange. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges. Cannovum Cannabis AG is ready and well-prepared for the legalization of cannabis.