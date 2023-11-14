|
14.11.2023 15:55:30
EQS-News: Cannovum Cannabis AG: High-profile business leaders from advertising and retail join the Supervisory Board for the legalization of cannabis
|
EQS-News: Cannovum Cannabis AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision
Cannovum Cannabis AG: High-profile business leaders from advertising and retail join the Supervisory Board for the legalization of cannabis
Cannovum Cannabis AG (stock exchanges Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) is ideally positioned for the upcoming legalization of cannabis. Two new Supervisory Board members support the company with their extensive expertise and many years of experience.
Cannovum Cannabis AG is pleased to announce the election of Fritz Hendrick Melle as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Fritz Hendrick Melle brings a wealth of experience from the advertising industry, where he worked as agency owner and creative director at Dorland GmbH, among others. His extensive experience and in-depth understanding of marketing and branding are invaluable to Cannovum Cannabis AG, particularly in the areas of brand building and advertising. Today, Melle is a partner in Private Pier Industries GmbH, where he is very successful in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) business. PPI's products include the whisky brand family Grace O'Malley Spirits.
Supervisory Board member Stefan Röhrl contributes a different but equally important expertise. Mr. Röhrl has extensive knowledge of CBD trading and controlling. He already has an impressive career in the cannabis industry. He is CEO and co-founder of HempGroup as well as Chief Strategy Officer at Luxora LLC, where he has proven his skills in strategic management and corporate governance.
"The appointment of Fritz Hendrick Melle and Stefan Röhrl is a strong addition to our Supervisory Board team. Their unique skills and experience will help guide Cannovum Cannabis AG on its path to further success," said Klaus Madzia, CEO of Cannovum Cannabis AG.
The legalization of recreational cannabis in Germany is imminent. The law passed by the coalition is about to be voted on in the Bundestag. Experts assume that legalization will create a market worth billions.
Further information can be found at: www.cannovum.de
Contact:
Klaus Madzia
CEO
Cannovum Cannabis AG
Phone +49 178 5811701
klaus.madzia@cannovum.com
About Cannovum Cannabis AG:
Cannovum AG (www.cannovum.de, www.cannovum.com) is the first fully licensed German cannabis company to be listed on the stock exchange. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges. Cannovum Cannabis AG is ready and well-prepared for the legalization of cannabis.
14.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cannovum Cannabis AG
|Stresemannstrasse 23
|10963 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 3982 16360
|E-mail:
|klaus.madzia@cannovum.com
|Internet:
|www.cannovum.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQU21
|WKN:
|A2LQU2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1773273
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1773273 14.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!