EQS-News: CARLSON INVESTMENTS SE and HPI AG Explore Strategic Share Exchange Through Letter of Intent

Warsaw, 24. August 2023

Warsaw 24. August 2023 CARLSON INVESTMENTS SE, a globally-listed venture capital firm, and HPI AG, a Munich-based entity, have jointly announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI). This preliminary agreement outlines the potential terms under which CARLSON INVESTMENTS SE may dispose of its entire stake in PAYMIQ FINANCIAL GROUP LTD, with a proposed compensation in the form of newly issued shares from HPI AG.

The LoI signifies the commencement of a detailed evaluation process, including due diligence by HPI on Paymiq. The successful culmination of this process is contingent upon various conditions, including satisfactory due diligence outcomes and necessary corporate approvals.

Aleksander Gruszczyski, Chairman of the Management Board stated: "The signing of this Letter of Intent with HPI AG marks a significant step in our strategic deliberations. We are cautiously optimistic about the potential synergies and value this collaboration might bring to both entities."

ABOUT CARLSON INVESTMENTS SE:

Carlson Investments SE, in operation since 2003, is a company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchanges of Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Munich and on the Gettex platform established to provide access to venture capital investment opportunities in Europe, North America and Asia, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. We are open-ended (not limited by timeframe), no need to exit under the pressure of time like standard VCs. Easy access and exit via one of the markets for any even smallest investors. The company has more than 30 promising projects in its portfolio. In particular, the Capital Group consists of entities with a technological profile, characterized by innovative products, services or other organizational solutions. The Group's interests include cooperation and involvement in international projects, companies and funds, without territorial restrictions, in such broad fields and industries as IT, DeepTech, SaaS, FinTech, MedTech, CleanTech, IoT, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Nanotechnology, Nanorobotics, Machine Learning, Biotechnology, Medicine, Education, Pharmacology, Consumer Food, as well as industries related to the Issuer's historical activities, i.e. energyCARLSON INVESTMENTS SE HOTBLOK POLSKA Sp z o.o. BLOOM VOYAGES Sp z o.o. HELVEXIA PTE LTD SINGAPUR PAYMIQ FINANCIAL GROUP Ltd PAYMIQ EUROPE Sp. z o.o. CARLSON VENTURES S.A CARLSON VENTURES S.A. ONE ASI SKA TECHVIGO Sp. z o.o. GAUDI MANAGEMENT S.A. CARLSON CAPITAL PARTNERS Sp. z o.o. CARLSON INVESTMENTS

MEDIA CONTACT:

Aleksander Gruszczyski, President of the Management Board

aleksander@carlsonvc.com

pr@calrsonvc.com

STOCK INFORMATION:

Carlson Investment SE: ISIN: PLHOTB000011 // WKN: A0RNWQ

Börsen: Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Gettex, Warsaw

HPI AG: ISIN: DE000A0JCY37 // WKN: A0JCY3

Börsen: Munich



DISCLAIMER:

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words may, will, should, plan, expect, anticipate, estimate, believe, intend, project, goal, or target or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions, or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by CARLSON INVESTMENTS SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations, and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Neither CARLSON INVESTMENTS SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.