EQS-News: Caroline Jacquin appointed Managing Director of CHEPLAPHARM France SAS

EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Caroline Jacquin appointed Managing Director of CHEPLAPHARM France SAS



03.04.2024 / 10:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Caroline Jacquin will take over the management of CHEPLAPHARM France, based in Levallois-Perret, a subsidiary of the CHEPLAPHARM Group from Greifswald/Germany, in April 2024. The previous Managing Director of CHEPLAPHARM France, Isabelle Dalle, is retiring.



Caroline Jacquin, an experienced pharmaceutical manager, is taking over the position of Managing Director of the French subsidiary. Caroline can look back on 25 years of experience in leading positions in different pharmaceutical companies in France, Singapore and Mexico. Most recently, she was Marketing and Sales Director at MSD France, where she was leading the Hospital business unit. The previous Managing Director of CHEPLAPHARM in France, Isabelle Dalle, is taking her well-deserved retirement. She has managed the French subsidiary since its foundation in 2016.

Edeltraud Lafer, CEO, thanks Isabelle Dalle (left) for her services and welcomes Caroline Jacquin (right) as the new Managing Director of CHEPLAPHARM France



"I am delighted that we have been able to fill the position of the Managing Director of CHEPLAPHARM France with such a high-profile candidate as Caroline Jacquin. With her expertise in the French pharmaceutical market and her international career, Caroline Jacquin is a perfect fit for us and for ourFrench subsidiary, which is important for the entire group," says Edeltraud Lafer, CEO of CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH. "I would like to expressly thank Isabelle Dalle for the work she has done. She has managed the French subsidiary since its foundation with vision and a pioneering spirit and, together with her team, has developed our subsidiary into a central unit of the CHEPLAPHARM Group."



Caroline Jacquin has been Deputy Managing Director at CHEPLAPHARM France since 1 March 2024 and will take over full responsibility from Isabelle Dalle on 1 April, who will remain available to the company in an advisory capacity until the end of the year.



About CHEPLAPHARM

CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs around 650 people worldwide.



Please refer to



Press office:

CHEPLAPHARM ǀ Ziegelhof 24 ǀ 17489 Greifswald ǀ press(at)cheplapharm.com

Greifswald / Levallois-Perret, 03. April 2024Caroline Jacquin, an experienced pharmaceutical manager, is taking over the position of Managing Director of the French subsidiary. Caroline can look back on 25 years of experience in leading positions in different pharmaceutical companies in France, Singapore and Mexico. Most recently, she was Marketing and Sales Director at MSD France, where she was leading the Hospital business unit. The previous Managing Director of CHEPLAPHARM in France, Isabelle Dalle, is taking her well-deserved retirement. She has managed the French subsidiary since its foundation in 2016."I am delighted that we have been able to fill the position of the Managing Director of CHEPLAPHARM France with such a high-profile candidate as Caroline Jacquin. With her expertise in the French pharmaceutical market and her international career, Caroline Jacquin is a perfect fit for us and for ourFrench subsidiary, which is important for the entire group," says Edeltraud Lafer, CEO of CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH. "I would like to expressly thank Isabelle Dalle for the work she has done. She has managed the French subsidiary since its foundation with vision and a pioneering spirit and, together with her team, has developed our subsidiary into a central unit of the CHEPLAPHARM Group."Caroline Jacquin has been Deputy Managing Director at CHEPLAPHARM France since 1 March 2024 and will take over full responsibility from Isabelle Dalle on 1 April, who will remain available to the company in an advisory capacity until the end of the year.CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs around 650 people worldwide.Please refer to www.cheplapharm.com for additional information.CHEPLAPHARM ǀ Ziegelhof 24 ǀ 17489 Greifswald ǀ

03.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

