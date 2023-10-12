EQS-News: centrotherm international AG: centrotherm centrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2023 and confirms its forecast for the current financial year

EQS-News: centrotherm international AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

centrotherm international AG: centrotherm centrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2023 and confirms its forecast for the current financial year



12.10.2023 / 09:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





centrotherm centrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2023 and confirms its forecast for the current financial year

Blaubeuren, October 12, 2023 - Business development for centrotherm was positive in the first half of 2023. Group order intake totaled EUR 113.2 million in the first six months, and is at the same high level as in the same period of the previous year (EUR 116.3 million). More than 93% of the orders come from the semiconductor industry (H1 2022: EUR 94.3 million or 81%). As of the balance sheet date, the Group's order backlog amounted to EUR 472.8 million, compared to EUR 423.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

The Group's total operating performance improved year-on-year to EUR 74.1 million (June 30, 2022: EUR 65.6 million). Group EBITDA amounted to EUR 3.7 million, which does not reach the EBITDA of the first half of 2022 (EUR 14.3 million) due to the lower Group sales of EUR 60.1 million (June 30, 2022: EUR 134.2 million).

Overall, the interim targets set were almost achieved in terms of overall performance and EBITDA. Accordingly, the Management Board of centrotherm international AG confirms its forecast for the 2023 financial year, which was published in the forecast report of the 2022 annual report.

Note: The half-year financial report 2023 is available for download in German on our website in the Investor Relations section. The comparative prior-year figures have been adjusted in accordance with IAS 8 - for further information, please refer to the Group notes.

About centrotherm international AG

Thermal production solutions and coating technologies are among centrotherm's core competencies. For more than 70 years we have been developing and implementing production concepts for a constantly growing international customer base. In addition to growth sectors such as the semiconductor and microelectronics industry, as well as photovoltaics, our innovative solutions are also being applied in new future-oriented fields such as fiber or battery production. As a leading, globally active technology group, we work closely with partners from industry and research. We improve existing production concepts and set new trends. In this way, we generate valuable competitive advantages for our customers. More than 600 employees worldwide are working to shape the future - GREEN | SMART | EFFICIENT.

