11.12.2023 22:19:15
EQS-News: Change in Management Board of EV Digital Invest AG
Change in Management Board of EV Digital Invest AG
Berlin, December 11th, 2023. EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5), operator of the online investment platforms "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" and "Digital Invest Assets", announces a change to its Management Board. With effect from December 31st, 2023, Mr. Tobias Barten, who held the role of Co-CEO, will leave the Management Board. He is moving to the Management Board of Engel & Völkers Capital AG, a longtime close financing partner of EV Digital Invest AG. In this course, previous Co-CEO Marc Laubenheimer is appointed sole CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of the company and has extended his contract accordingly ahead of schedule. In addition, Karl Poerschke, formerly authorized signatory and Head of Operations, Finance, Strategy & Product, will be appointed to the Management Board effective as of January 1st, 2024. He will take on the role of COO and lead the company together with Mr. Laubenheimer.
