EQS-News: Change in Management Board of EV Digital Invest AG

Change in Management Board of EV Digital Invest AG



Change in Management Board of EV Digital Invest AG Tobias Barten will step down from the Management Board effective December 31 st , 2023

Marc Laubenheimer is appointed sole CEO and Chairman of the Management Board

Karl Poerschke is appointed to the Management Board as COO effective January 1st, 2024 Berlin, December 11th, 2023. EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5), operator of the online investment platforms "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" and "Digital Invest Assets", announces a change to its Management Board. With effect from December 31st, 2023, Mr. Tobias Barten, who held the role of Co-CEO, will leave the Management Board. He is moving to the Management Board of Engel & Völkers Capital AG, a longtime close financing partner of EV Digital Invest AG. In this course, previous Co-CEO Marc Laubenheimer is appointed sole CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of the company and has extended his contract accordingly ahead of schedule. In addition, Karl Poerschke, formerly authorized signatory and Head of Operations, Finance, Strategy & Product, will be appointed to the Management Board effective as of January 1st, 2024. He will take on the role of COO and lead the company together with Mr. Laubenheimer.



Ralf Wohltmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of EV Digital Invest AG: "I would like to sincerely thank Tobias Barten for his great commitment to the company in recent years. Our collaboration has always been characterized by trust and respect. We wish Mr. Barten all the best and continued success in his new role. At the same time, the Supervisory Board is convinced that, in Marc Laubenheimer and Karl Poerschke, it has found the right team for the next growth phase and the further development of the company. Furthermore, the appointment of Karl Poerschke from the ranks of the company's employees also proves the quality of the workforce and the confidence of the Supervisory Board and the management in its employees."



Marc Laubenheimer, Co-CEO of EV Digital Invest AG: "Working with Tobias Barten has been an extraordinary pleasure. Together we have built the company and established a strong brand in the market. We have big plans for the further development of EV Digital Invest. I am delighted that Karl Poerschke, one of our most important employees, will fill the role on the Management Board. He knows the company inside out and has all the relevant qualifications to continue the company's successful development."



Karl Poerschke has been working for the company as Head of Operations, Finance, Strategy & Product since 2020. He previously worked as a project manager at the strategy consultancy PwC Strategy& and advised various financial companies around the world, particularly on digitization, regulatory transformations, and IT projects.



Karl Poerschke, future COO of EV Digital Invest AG: "I would like to thank everyone for the trust in me, and I am very much looking forward to the new challenge. Together with Marc Laubenheimer and the entire team, our goal is to steer EV Digital Invest through the current difficult market phase and to strategically develop our business model. To reach this target, we have already set the right course this year."



About EV Digital Invest AG

EV Digital Invest AG, license partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG, offers investors a broad range of products and services on its digital investment platforms across various asset classes - from real estate and ETFs to holistic wealth management. With a sustainable and quality-focused business strategy, the company has a strong positioning in attractive growth markets.



Under the "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" brand, investors are given the opportunity to participate in selected real estate projects as co-investors. As a quality-leading platform in the field of digital real estate investment and financing, as well as part of Engel & Völkers' global licensing partner network, it enjoys exceptionally high brand recognition. EV Digital Invest AG has financed real estate projects with over € 230 million.



Under the brand "Digital Invest Assets", the company also offers digital investment opportunities without real estate reference. The offering includes efficient ETF portfolios for general wealth preservation & accumulation as well as individual investment solutions - tailored to the needs and goals of wealthy clients/investors.



