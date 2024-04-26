|
EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM closes financial year 2023 with record revenue and double-digit growth
CHEPLAPHARM CLOSES FINANCIAL YEAR 2023 WITH RECORD REVENUE AND DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH
The CHEPLAPHARM Group, a global leader in the acquisition of originator products from the research-based pharmaceutical industry, closed the financial year 2023 with a record revenue of € 1,498.4 million. The company, headquartered in Greifswald/Germany, is continuing its dynamic and profitable double-digit percentage growth track. In addition to the revenue record, the opening of the affiliates in Japan and Switzerland are important milestones in the transformation to an international group of companies. The largest transaction in the company's history, the acquisition of the Zyprexa® portfolio from Eli Lilly for a purchase price of around € 1.3 billion, rounds off the successful financial year 2023.
The annual financial statements for the financial year 2023 published today show a year-over-year increase in revenue of +17% to € 1,498.4 million (FY2022: € 1,279.5 million). EBITDA totalled € 780.5 million in the reporting period, an increase of +14% compared to the financial year 2022 (FY2020: € 685.7 million). At 52%, the EBITDA margin remained at a high and industry-leading level in 2023. CHEPLAPHARM is thus continuing its dynamic and profitable growth track over the last years in 2023 as well and significantly exceeding the targets it has set itself.
"We look back on an extremely successful year 2023 and continued to grow profitably in a challenging market environment. In addition to this dynamic growth, we have also consistently driven forward our transformation into an international group of companies. Within just a few months, we have established two fully operational affiliates in Japan and Switzerland with over 30 new colleagues," says Edeltraud Lafer, CEO of CHEPLAPHARM, summarising the positive results.
"In the financial year 2023, we were also very successful on the capital market and raised more than one billion euros with two bonds," adds Dr Kia Parssanedjad, CFO of CHEPLAPHARM. "This enabled us to finance the acquisition of the Zyprexa® portfolio and further strengthen our liquidity position. The two successful placements demonstrate investors' great confidence in the strength and resilience of our business model and give us the flexibility to further invest in attractive branded medicines in the current financial year 2024 and thus continue our growth track."
As a profitable and steadily growing company, CHEPLAPHARM is an attractive employer. The number of employees rose by 131 to 666 at the end of the year, an increase of 24% compared to the previous year. The majority of the new colleagues started work at the headquarters in Greifswald. This means that CHEPLAPHARM remains one of the most important employers in the region.
