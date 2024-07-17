|
EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM reorganises Management Team
|
EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
As SVP Corporate Business Development Artem Gevorkyan is responsible for business development, mergers & acquisitions, the integration of new products and the portfolio and lifecycle management strategy for the entire CHEPLAPHARM Group.
Artem Gevorkyan, Senior Vice President Corporate Business Development of CHEPLAPHARM
“The acquisition of established medicines is an essential part of CHEPLAPHARM's DNA. The newly created position of SVP Corporate Business Development shows how important this function is within the company. I am all the more delighted to have gained Artem, a proven expert in the field of mergers & acquisitions in the pharmaceutical industry with a strong track record,” says Edeltraud Lafer, CEO of the CHEPLAPHARM Group.
Karl ‘Charly’ Lang, previously Senior Director Supply Chain & Logistics at CHEPLAPHARM Schweiz GmbH, is taking on more responsibility and will lead this area as VP Supply Chain & Logistics for the whole Group with immediate effect. He takes over group-wide responsibility for this area from Klaus Köhl, previously COO of CHEPLAPHARM, who is leaving the company at his own request.
Karl “Charly” Lang, Vice President Supply Chain & Logistics of CHEPLAPHARM
“I am pleased that we have found a very good solution for the Supply Chain & Logistics division in Charly,’ states Edeltraud Lafer. “With these two appointments, we are setting the course for the future of CHEPLAPHARM and strengthening the expertise of the management team. I would also like to take this opportunity to expressly thank Klaus Köhl for his work and wish him all the best for the future, both personally and professionally.”
As COO, Klaus Köhl also headed the Global Sales division, which Edeltraud Lafer is now managing on an interim basis.
About Artem Gevorkyan
Artem Gevorkyan joins from Sandoz, where he spent the last 15 years. During his career at Novartis and Sandoz, he has held positions of increasing responsibility in strategy, market access, business development and mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, he led business development, portfolio and new product launches in the International region, covering a variety of markets including Australia, China, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, Brazil and Mexico. Prior to joining Sandoz, Artem worked for various financial services and management consulting firms including Citigroup, Deloitte and Bain & Company.
About Karl „Charly“ Lang
Karl ‘Charly’ Lang has been working for CHEPLAPHARM in Switzerland since 1 January 2024. The business administration graduate has almost 30 years of professional experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has held numerous management positions in the areas of production, supply chain management, distribution and quality assurance during this time. He started his career at Ciba Geigy (later Novartis), followed by important positions at Purdue/Mundipharma and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG in Basel.
About CHEPLAPHARM
CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs around 750 people worldwide.
Please refer to www.cheplapharm.com for additional information.
Press office:
CHEPLAPHARM ǀ Ziegelhof 24 ǀ 17489 Greifswald ǀ press(at)cheplapharm.com
