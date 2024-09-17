EQS-News: Cherry SE: SmartLink product approval is imminent

EQS-News: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Cherry SE: SmartLink product approval is imminent



17.09.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST

Munich, 17 September 2024 - Cherry SE today announced the imminent product approval of CHERRY SmartLink.

The product approval is in the final testing phase by external partners and by the approval body and ensures product safety.

The market for CardLink solutions is served by several providers, resulting in a diverse competitive landscape. Factors such as technical implementation, pricing, positioning and pharmacies' purchase commitments will influence the further course of the market launch. CHERRY's underlying business model is based on charging only for actual transactions and aims to create long-term benefits for all stakeholders.

Cherry SE CEO Oliver Kaltner emphasizes: “The expansion of previous business models, supplemented by recurring revenue and license income, requires a clear mission and perseverance. CHERRY SmartLink stands for a new era in the urgently needed digitalization of healthcare. We are ready to bring a patient-oriented product to the market that convinces with the highest safety and quality standards and lays the foundation for future leaps in innovation. The associated approval process is a professional, efficient and rapid sequence of necessary steps to offer patients a data-secure, functional digital solution.”

About CHERRY SmartLink

The SaaS-solution CHERRY SmartLink enables the use of NFC-enabled smartphones as eHealth card terminals for reading the electronic health card (eGK). In this context, CardLink is used to provide the e-prescription tokens and, as a pure software solution, is therefore a new offering from CHERRY SE.

This solution makes it possible to integrate a tested and approved interface into apps in order to securely redeem the e-prescription via CardLink. Users hold their eGK to their NFC-enabled smartphone.

About CHERRY

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, e-sports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and employs in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in various sales offices in Auerbach (Germany), Pegnitz (Germany) Munich (Germany), Landskrona (Sweden), Paris (France), Kenosha (USA), Taipei (Taiwan), and Hong Kong (China).

For more information: https://ir.cherry.de

