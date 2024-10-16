EQS-News: clearvise AG signs purchase agreement for a majority stake in a French photovoltaic project with an approved capacity of more than 70 MWp

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Contract/Financing

clearvise AG signs purchase agreement for a majority stake in a French photovoltaic project with an approved capacity of more than 70 MWp Approved ~70 MWp photovoltaic project in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region

Joint project of a clearPARTNERS cooperation

Reviewing of options for growth financing Frankfurt, 16 October 2024 – clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer from renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, signed the purchase agreement for a further cooperation project together with the regional clearPARTNERS cooperation partners last Friday. The project concerns a French ground-mounted photovoltaic system with an authorised capacity of more than 70 MWp. It is the largest co-development project in the history of clearvise AG to date. The parties have agreed not to disclose the sales price.



Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, explains: “The signing of a purchase agreement for a further the co-development project represents a new milestone in our growth initiative. With clearPARTNERS, we have built up an innovative co-development and co-IPP model that focuses on fair, long-term cooperation with regional developers and offers added value to all partners.”



Approved photovoltaic project with a planned capacity of more than 70 MWp

The solar project in western France has gone through the authorisation process and has a legally binding building permit. Once completed, the solar park will produce more than 90 GWh of electricity per year, which will be remunerated via a mix of state-guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FiT) and power purchase agreements (PPA).



The regional development partner will hold a 30 per cent stake in the project company as part of the clearPARTNERS cooperation. clearvise has a majority stake of 70 per cent in the cooperation project. The close integration of regional development partners is considered a ‘role model’ for long-term local value creation.



Further strengthening of the clearPARTNERS cooperations

“Our pipeline is growing. With the clearPARTNERS cooperations, we are not least driving technological diversification towards solar, with the aim of producing half of our electricity from wind and solar. In order to successfully exploit the opportunities that arise, we need a good liquidity position,” says Manuel Sieth, CFO of clearvise AG. The company is therefore currently reviewing options for financing growth, including the issuance of a bond.



Through various clearPARTNERS cooperations, clearvise has already secured solar projects with a total capacity of more than 200 MWp under contract since 2023, of which one project with 36 MWp is already under construction. This path is to be continued. clearvise is also in discussions with potential partners in other countries to expand its portfolio and is continuously exploring further opportunities.

About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.



clearvise AG is an independent producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.

Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, the company is focusing on profitably expanding its portfolio and creating added value for all stakeholders with the individual clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE models. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).



