EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG teams up with fashion company NEW YORKER to offer free extended cliq.de memberships

CLIQ Digital AG teams up with fashion company NEW YORKER to offer free extended cliq.de memberships



12.09.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

CLIQ Digital AG teams up with fashion company NEW YORKER to offer free extended cliq.de memberships

DÜSSELDORF, 12 September 2023 CLIQ Digital AG announces a partnership with the international fashion label NEW YORKER to combine fashion, lifestyle and entertainment for one month.

Fashion meets entertainment: NEW YORKER x Cliq

The "NEW YORKER x Cliq" campaign will take place from 15 September to 15 October in 260 NEW YORKER stores across Germany as well as on the online platforms of www.cliq.de/newyorker and www.newyorker.de. The campaign is designed to appeal to young, fashionable people and entertainment fans at the same time. The target groups of both companies are well-aligned due to common price consciousness and shared interests. Various online and offline visuals, an exclusive radio ad at the POS and an LED wall in the NEW YORKER flagship store in Braunschweig form the core of the campaign. Interested parties can look forward to special offers and shopping vouchers.

As part of the "NEW YORKER x Cliq" partnership, NEW YORKER customers have the opportunity to enjoy the Cliq flagship streaming service for three months free of charge. This offer allows customers to try out all of Cliq's content without any obligation. After the trial period, the monthly membership price of 6.99 will apply and the membership is cancellable at any time.

Management statement

"The NEW YORKER x Cliq partnership is a perfect match because both brands create experiences for their customers in different ways that appeal to a broad target group. In co-operation, we thus offer an unparalleled selection for entertainment fans and fashionistas - and all that with affordable prices," says Luc Voncken, CEO.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659

Julián Palacios, j.palacios@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 18476600

Media Relations:

Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111

Financial calendar

3Q/9M 2023 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 2 November 2023

About CLIQ Digital

The CLIQ Digital Group sells subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. The Group licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 40 countries and employed 177 staff from 40 different nationalities as at 30 June 2023. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (bearer shares ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR; registered shares: DE000A35JS40 and A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.