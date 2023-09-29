EQS-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: HANNOVER LEASING Group expands and strengthens its management team

EQS-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: HANNOVER LEASING Group expands and strengthens its management team



29.09.2023 / 14:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HANNOVER LEASING Group expands and strengthens its management team

Pullach, 29 September 2023 The HANNOVER LEASING Group is appointing two new Managing Directors as of 1 October 2023 and 1 November 2023. Oliver Priggemeyer (54) and Stefan Damberger (45) will be jointly responsible for the Group's long-term development in the future, partly supported by the current management team. HANNOVER LEASING will thus continue to drive forward the digitalisation and modernisation of the company in a challenging market phase and create the conditions for future growth.

Subject to the approval of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), Oliver Priggemeyer is to head the Market division as Chairman of the Management Board of HANNOVER LEASING Investment GmbH and shape the future direction of the HANNOVER LEASING Group. He previously worked in the top management of various real estate companies, including IVG/Office First and HT Group. He has successfully shaped transformation processes, restructured business units and mastered special industry-specific challenges. During his more than 20 years of successful board and management roles in the real estate industry, Priggemeyer has gained experience in all areas relevant to HANNOVER LEASING. Priggemeyer will put HANNOVER LEASING on course for growth in the current market phase.

Stefan Damberger will be appointed to the Management Board of Hannover Leasing Investment GmbH on November 1, 2023, and will be responsible for the backoffice functions in the future. He brings more than 15 years of management and industry experience, including at companies of LaSalle Investment Management Group and PGIM Real Estate Group. His expertise is not only in the backoffice, but also in particular in digitalisation and extensive process optimisation.

Martin Eberhardt, who joined Corestate Capital Group as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at the beginning of 2022 and was previously Chairman of the Management Board of HANNOVER LEASING Investment GmbH, is to resign from the Management Board on 31 October 2023 and advise Corestate in the future. At Corestate Capital Group, Eberhardt has provided targeted impetus during a challenging period, helped shaping the strategic development of HANNOVER LEASING, and thus created the conditions for growth and change. The Management Board and Supervisory Board would like to thank Martin Eberhardt for his work in the Group and at HANNOVER LEASING.

Marcus Menne will remain Managing Director and share responsibility for the backoffice with Stefan Damberger.

Press and Investor Relations Contact

Dr. Kai G. Klinger

T: +49 69 3535630-107 / M: +49 1520 22455400

ir@corestate-capital.com



About HANNOVER LEASING

The Hannover Leasing Group is a real asset investment manager with over 40 years of experience. In total, more than 70,000 private and institutional investors have invested around 11 billion of equity in our products. It develops innovative and sustainable investment solutions for its investors, combining its many years of investment expertise, good market knowledge and consideration of mega trends and ESG principles. The investment focus is on real estate in Germany and abroad and here in particular on the asset classes office, residential and hotel properties. It generally pursues a "buy-manage-sell" approach to optimize its investments. In this context, the Hannover Leasing Group has experienced experts who provide professional support throughout the entire life cycle of a property. Hannover Leasing currently manages assets worth around 5.8 billion, of which around 1.9 billion is managed by its own asset management company (AIFM), Hannover Leasing Investment GmbH.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial position, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those described in published reports. These reports are available on our website. The company assumes no obligation whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. No inappropriate significance should be attached to forward-looking statements, which apply only to the date of this communication.