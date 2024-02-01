EQS-News: creditshelf: Strategic Reorganisation

EQS-News: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Restructure of Company

creditshelf: Strategic Reorganisation



01.02.2024 / 21:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CREDITSHELF: STRATEGIC REORGANISATION

Various strategic agreements not fulfilled by main shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA

Elimination of key foundations for positive going concern forecast

EBIT forecast for 2023 will not be met due to impairment losses

Strategic repositioning by way of a protective shield procedure

Operating business to continue unchanged.

Frankfurt am Main, 1 February 2024 - creditshelf is repositioning itself as part of a protective shield procedure.

The Management Board of creditshelf AG, following unsuccessful negotiations with its main shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA, today concluded that Obotritia will not meet its contractual obligations towards creditshelf and its main financing vehicles after the expiry of a deadline. Specifically, this concerns the non-payment of a) a loan tranche from the shareholder loan framework agreement that was legally committed by Obotritia and duly drawn down by creditshelf and b) a junior tranche that was legally committed by Obotritia and duly drawn down by the financing vehicle Silver Bullet Funding DAC.

As a result of the non-fulfilment by the main shareholder described above, the Management Board no longer considers the reliability of the hard letter of comfort issued by Obotritia to be predominantly probable and, in addition, no longer considers the key assumptions for creditshelf's positive going concern forecast to be fulfilled. The EBIT forecast of EUR -2 to -1 million will not be achieved because of the events described and, in particular, the necessary write-downs on assets as a direct consequence of the discontinuation of the positive going concern forecast. According to preliminary figures, sales for the 2023 financial year of around EUR 4.3 million are within the forecast range (EUR 4-5 million), while EBIT will amount to around EUR -6.5 to -5.5 million according to an initial estimate.

To secure its future, creditshelf will shortly apply for protective shield proceedings in accordance with section 270d InsO. After examination, the protective shield proceedings offer the best opportunity for a legally secure strategic reorganisation and a future with a new shareholder structure. The company is in advanced negotiations with investors for the continuation of the intact and demonstrably profitable business model.

The operating business will continue unchanged regardless of these developments. Existing loan agreements and servicing for existing investors are not affected, and creditshelf will continue to process the high demand for new business from its SME corporate customers in the usual way - quickly, digitally and individually.

Communications & IR:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Alexander Plenk, CFA

Head of HR, Finance & Capital Markets

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt

Phone: +49 348 7724 10

ir@creditshelf.com

www.creditshelf.com

