|
24.03.2023 13:46:29
EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL achieves record results for full fiscal year 2022
|
EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Munich/Germany, March 24th, 2023 Whilst having faced continuously difficult economic market conditions, DATA MODUL has successfully concluded the fiscal year of 2022, marking increases of sales and earnings to record levels, and showing a positive outlook. Within the fourth quarter of 2022 DATA MODUL marked sales of EUR 71.5m (vs. EUR 57.1m for Q4/2021). Group-wide sales for the full year of 2022 increased by 41.7% and achieved EUR 276.1m (vs. EUR 194.8m for 2021). Also, the export rate continued to rise to 55.5% (vs. 50.5% for 2021) because of an ongoing focus on internationalization. Group-wide EBIT achieved EUR 7.2m within the fourth quarter of 2022 (vs. EUR 4.8m in Q4/2021) marking a total of EUR 27.1m for the full fiscal year 2022 (vs. EUR 12.7m for 2021). This resulted in an EBIT margin for 2022 of 9.8% (vs. 6.5% for 2021). Order entry in Q4/2022 recorded EUR 65.1m (vs. EUR 54.7m in Q4/2021) leading to EUR 301.8m for the full fiscal year of 2022, surpassing previous years EUR 233.8m by 29.1%. Year-end order backlog rose by 19.5% to achieve a record high of EUR 197.1m (vs. EUR 164.9m for 2021).
Group-wide key performance indicators
The executive board and the supervisory board intend to propose to the AGM a dividend pay-out for the fiscal year of 2022 of EUR 2.50 per no-par value share.
Outlook
Especially within the first half of 2023, the world economy will continue to suffer from high Inflation as well as interest rate hikes by central banks. Inflation is supposed to gradually flatten and economic growth to accelerate around the mid-year mark. Therefore, the executive board believes in overall attractive business opportunities for DATA MODUL for the fiscal year of 2023.
24.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
|Landsberger Straße 322
|80687 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 56017-105
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 56017-102
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@data-modul.com
|Internet:
|www.data-modul.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005498901
|WKN:
|549890
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1592097
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1592097 24.03.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!