EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL achieves record results for full fiscal year 2022

Order entry records increase to EUR 301.8m (+29.1%)

Rise in sales marking EUR 276.1m (+41.7%)

EBIT-increase to EUR 27.1m (+113.7%)

Munich/Germany, March 24th, 2023 Whilst having faced continuously difficult economic market conditions, DATA MODUL has successfully concluded the fiscal year of 2022, marking increases of sales and earnings to record levels, and showing a positive outlook. Within the fourth quarter of 2022 DATA MODUL marked sales of EUR 71.5m (vs. EUR 57.1m for Q4/2021). Group-wide sales for the full year of 2022 increased by 41.7% and achieved EUR 276.1m (vs. EUR 194.8m for 2021). Also, the export rate continued to rise to 55.5% (vs. 50.5% for 2021) because of an ongoing focus on internationalization. Group-wide EBIT achieved EUR 7.2m within the fourth quarter of 2022 (vs. EUR 4.8m in Q4/2021) marking a total of EUR 27.1m for the full fiscal year 2022 (vs. EUR 12.7m for 2021). This resulted in an EBIT margin for 2022 of 9.8% (vs. 6.5% for 2021). Order entry in Q4/2022 recorded EUR 65.1m (vs. EUR 54.7m in Q4/2021) leading to EUR 301.8m for the full fiscal year of 2022, surpassing previous years EUR 233.8m by 29.1%. Year-end order backlog rose by 19.5% to achieve a record high of EUR 197.1m (vs. EUR 164.9m for 2021).



Group-wide key performance indicators

In kEUR 2022 2021 Change Sales 276,053 194,774 41.7% Order entry 301,808 233,807 29.1% Order backlog 197,057 164,867 19.5% EBIT 27,149 12,704 113.7% EBIT margin 9.8% 6.5% 50.8% Net profit 18,367 7,898 132.6% Profit per share (in EUR) 5.21 2.24 132.6% Investments 3,370 3,019 11.6% Employees (full year average) 488 468 4.3%

The executive board and the supervisory board intend to propose to the AGM a dividend pay-out for the fiscal year of 2022 of EUR 2.50 per no-par value share.



Outlook



Especially within the first half of 2023, the world economy will continue to suffer from high Inflation as well as interest rate hikes by central banks. Inflation is supposed to gradually flatten and economic growth to accelerate around the mid-year mark. Therefore, the executive board believes in overall attractive business opportunities for DATA MODUL for the fiscal year of 2023.

