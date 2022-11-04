EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL with continued strong business development in Q3

EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL with continued strong business development in Q3



Order entry of EUR 85.8m, exceeding previous years quarter by 68.0% Sales increase by 66.2% to EUR 76.0m compared to previous year EBIT increase by 216.7% compared to last years period to EUR 9.8m Order backlog increased by 28.1% and reached a record level of EUR 212.3m Munich, 4th November 2022 DATA MODUL continued its successful business development of the first six months and closed the third quarter with significant increases in sales and profit compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The business outlook remains positive, with order entry increase in the third quarter by 68.0% compared to previous years quarter and a quarterly value of EUR 85.8m. As a result, the order backlog also increased further by 28.1% to EUR 212.3m compared to the previous years quarter. Due to strategically forward-looking procurement of materials in the previous quarters, sales realization increased by 66.2% to a quarterly figure of EUR 76.0m. Through improved sales development and continued strict cost management, DATA MODUL Groups EBIT increased by 216.7% to a total value of EUR 9.8m compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Therefore, the EBIT margin of 12.9% was also significantly higher than in the previous years quarter (previous year: 6.7%). Group-wide key performance indicators In TEUR Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change by Sales 76,046 45,768 66.2% Order entry 85,835 51,102 68.0% Order backlog 212,290 165,705 28.1% EBIT 9,778 3,087 216.7% EBIT margin 12.9% 6.7% 92.5% Quarterly result 6,895 965 614.5% Profit per share (in EUR) 1.96 0.26 653.8% Outlook DATA MODUL faces uncertain economic conditions, on the one hand, caused by the noticeable effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy, and on the other hand, caused by the impending recession in Germany. However, due to the sustainable and consequent realization of its strategy, the Group is well prepared for tight economic conditions and looks ahead with confidence. Based on the level of current orders the Executive Board expects a successful fiscal year 2022 and adjusted its annual forecast accordingly in an ad hoc announcement on 24th October 2022.

