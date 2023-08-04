04.08.2023 09:00:06

EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL with solid business performance in the second quarter 2023

EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Half Year Results
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL with solid business performance in the second quarter 2023

04.08.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Sales increase by 2.3% compared to previous years quarter
  • EBIT of EUR 5.7m marks a drop of 4.2% compared to previous years period
  • Order entry of EUR 63.5m is down by 22.9% compared to the previous year
  • Order backlog increases by 3.0% to EUR 201.3m compared to previous years period

Munich, 4 August 2023 In the second quarter of 2023, DATA MODUL robustly continued its successful business development from the first quarter of 2023 and closed the first half of 2023 at a continued high sales level and with stable earnings figures. Compared to the second quarter of the previous year, sales increased by 2.3% to a value of EUR 66.7m. Profit-wise, DATA MODUL generated an EBIT of EUR 5.7m, marking a drop of 4.2% compared to same period of the previous year. The quarterly result of the order entry amounting to EUR 63.5m was 22.9% below the level of the previous years period which had been significantly hyped by catch-up effects. The order backlog of EUR 201.3m was 3.0% above previous years level of EUR 195.5m. Net profit for the reporting period increased by 6.5% to EUR 3.8m.
Group-wide key performance indicators
 
In TEUR   Q2 2023   Q2 2022   Change by
Sales   66,704   65,215   2.3%
Order entry   63,467   82,291   -22.9%
Order backlog   201,310   195,458   3.0%
EBIT   5,718   5,969   -4.2%
EBIT margin   8.6%   9.2%   -6.5%
Quarterly result   3,796   3,564   6.5%
Profit per share (in EUR)   1.08   1.01   6.9%


Outlook

DATA MODUL continues to face the challenging economic conditions caused by the noticeable effects of Inflation and the associated general cost increases as well as higher financing costs. However, due to the long-term and consequent realization of its strategy, the Group is well prepared for further tight economic conditions. Based on the level of current orders the Executive Board remains confident about the further fiscal year 2023.

 

04.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
Landsberger Straße 322
80687 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 56017-105
Fax: +49 (0) 89 56017-102
E-mail: investor-relations@data-modul.com
Internet: www.data-modul.com
ISIN: DE0005498901
WKN: 549890
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1695543

 
End of News EQS News Service

1695543  04.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1695543&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DATA MODUL AGmehr Nachrichten