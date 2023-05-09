EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL with strong sales and earnings figures in first quarter

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 09:00:09

09.05.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
  • Sales increase by 14.5% in the first quarter compared to previous years quarter
  • Order entry of EUR 84.7m, significantly exceeding previous year by 23.5%
  • Order backlog increased by 19.0% to 205.3m compared to previous years quarter
  • EBIT of EUR 4.8m in the first quarter marks rise of 15.6% compared to previous year

Munich, 9 May 2023 DATA MODUL continued its successful business development from last year and has started the fiscal year 2023 with significant increases in sales and earnings. Compared to Q1 of the previous fiscal year, sales increased by 14.5% to an amount of EUR 72.4m. An even more significant increase of 23.5% was achieved on the order entries reaching a quarterly figure of EUR 84.7m. Consequently, the order backlog of EUR 205.3m is above previous years level of EUR 172.6m and reflects the sustained high demand across all industries and regions. Profit-wise DATA MODUL closes the first quarter with an EBIT figure of EUR 4.8m, significantly exceeding previous years Q1 level.

Group-wide key performance indicators
 
In TEUR   Q1 2023   Q1 2022   Change by
Sales   72,414   63,266   14.5%
Order entry   84,708   68,587   23.5%
Order backlog   205,340   172,552   19.0%
EBIT   4,849   4,193   15.6%
EBIT margin   6.7%   6.6%   0.2%
Quarterly result   3,311   3,312   0.0%
Profit per share (in EUR)   0.94   0.94   0.0%


Outlook

DATA MODUL continues to face challenging economic conditions caused by the noticeable effects of Inflation and the associated cost increases as well as higher financing costs. However, due to the long-term and consequent realization of its strategy, the Group is well prepared for tight economic conditions even in times of crisis and looks ahead with confidence. Based on the level of current orders and a further brightening of the business climate the Executive Board expects a good fiscal year 2023.

 

Language: English
Company: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
Landsberger Straße 322
80687 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 56017-105
Fax: +49 (0) 89 56017-102
E-mail: investor-relations@data-modul.com
Internet: www.data-modul.com
ISIN: DE0005498901
WKN: 549890
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1626685

 
