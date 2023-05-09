EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL with strong sales and earnings figures in first quarter

EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL with strong sales and earnings figures in first quarter



Sales increase by 14.5% in the first quarter compared to previous years quarter

Order entry of EUR 84.7m, significantly exceeding previous year by 23.5%

Order backlog increased by 19.0% to 205.3m compared to previous years quarter

EBIT of EUR 4.8m in the first quarter marks rise of 15.6% compared to previous year

Munich, 9 May 2023 DATA MODUL continued its successful business development from last year and has started the fiscal year 2023 with significant increases in sales and earnings. Compared to Q1 of the previous fiscal year, sales increased by 14.5% to an amount of EUR 72.4m. An even more significant increase of 23.5% was achieved on the order entries reaching a quarterly figure of EUR 84.7m. Consequently, the order backlog of EUR 205.3m is above previous years level of EUR 172.6m and reflects the sustained high demand across all industries and regions. Profit-wise DATA MODUL closes the first quarter with an EBIT figure of EUR 4.8m, significantly exceeding previous years Q1 level.



Group-wide key performance indicators

In TEUR Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change by Sales 72,414 63,266 14.5% Order entry 84,708 68,587 23.5% Order backlog 205,340 172,552 19.0% EBIT 4,849 4,193 15.6% EBIT margin 6.7% 6.6% 0.2% Quarterly result 3,311 3,312 0.0% Profit per share (in EUR) 0.94 0.94 0.0%



Outlook



DATA MODUL continues to face challenging economic conditions caused by the noticeable effects of Inflation and the associated cost increases as well as higher financing costs. However, due to the long-term and consequent realization of its strategy, the Group is well prepared for tight economic conditions even in times of crisis and looks ahead with confidence. Based on the level of current orders and a further brightening of the business climate the Executive Board expects a good fiscal year 2023.



