EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL with strong sales and earnings figures in first quarter

09.05.2023 09:00:09
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL with strong sales and earnings figures in first quarter
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Munich, 9 May 2023 DATA MODUL continued its successful business development from last year and has started the fiscal year 2023 with significant increases in sales and earnings. Compared to Q1 of the previous fiscal year, sales increased by 14.5% to an amount of EUR 72.4m. An even more significant increase of 23.5% was achieved on the order entries reaching a quarterly figure of EUR 84.7m. Consequently, the order backlog of EUR 205.3m is above previous years level of EUR 172.6m and reflects the sustained high demand across all industries and regions. Profit-wise DATA MODUL closes the first quarter with an EBIT figure of EUR 4.8m, significantly exceeding previous years Q1 level.
Group-wide key performance indicators
Outlook
DATA MODUL continues to face challenging economic conditions caused by the noticeable effects of Inflation and the associated cost increases as well as higher financing costs. However, due to the long-term and consequent realization of its strategy, the Group is well prepared for tight economic conditions even in times of crisis and looks ahead with confidence. Based on the level of current orders and a further brightening of the business climate the Executive Board expects a good fiscal year 2023.
