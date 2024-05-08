|
08.05.2024 07:30:23
EQS-News: DATA MODUL marks declining sales and earnings figures for the first quarter
|
EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
DATA MODUL marks declining sales and earnings figures for the first quarter
Group key figures
Outlook
Like many others, DATA MODUL continues to face the challenging economic conditions caused by the noticeable effects of Inflation and the associated cost increases. The economic weakness and the uncertainty caused by politics and global crises are having a negative impact on sales markets. However, thanks to the long-term and consistent implementation of the strategy program and strict cost management, the Group is prepared for tense economic conditions even in times of crisis. The further development of the 2024 financial year will depend on the overall economic recovery, which is currently difficult to predict. Based on the current order situation, the Management Board does not rule out a negative development of key figures for the year as a whole.
Contact:
Lena Haas
Investor Relations
investor-relations@data-modul.com
08.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
|Landsberger Straße 322
|80687 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 56017-105
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 56017-102
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@data-modul.com
|Internet:
|www.data-modul.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005498901
|WKN:
|549890
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1897975
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1897975 08.05.2024 CET/CEST
