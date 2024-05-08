EQS-News: DATA MODUL marks declining sales and earnings figures for the first quarter

EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Quarter Results

DATA MODUL marks declining sales and earnings figures for the first quarter



08.05.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

DATA MODUL marks declining sales and earnings figures for the first quarter Sales down 12.3% year-on-year in the first quarter

Incoming orders down 40.6% year-on-year at EUR 50.3 million

Order backlog drops to 149.8 million

EBIT of EUR 4.1 million in the first quarter 15.5% below the previous year's level

Munich, May 8, 2024 - DATA MODUL could not confirm the high level of revenue and earnings achieved in the same quarter of the previous year at the beginning of fiscal year 2024 because of the severely deteriorated economic environment in the sales markets and, therefore, closed the first quarter with a decline in business development. Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, sales dropped by 12.3% to a total of EUR 63.5 million. Incoming orders fell by 40.6% to a quarterly figure of EUR 50.3 million. As a result, the order backlog of EUR 149.8 million is below the previous year's high-level mark of EUR 205.3 million and reflects the declining economic environment and the great uncertainty in sales markets across nearly all industries and regions. DATA MODUL closed the first quarter with an EBIT of 4.1 million euros, slightly below previous year's level for the same period. Group key figures In TEUR Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Turnover 63,531 72,414 -12.3% Incoming orders 50,278 84,708 -40.6% Order backlog 149,796 205,340 -27.0% EBIT 4,095 4,849 -15.5% EBIT return 6.4% 6.7% -3.7% Profit for the period 2,739 3,311 -17.3% Earnings per share (in EUR) 0.78 0.94 -17.3% Outlook Like many others, DATA MODUL continues to face the challenging economic conditions caused by the noticeable effects of Inflation and the associated cost increases. The economic weakness and the uncertainty caused by politics and global crises are having a negative impact on sales markets. However, thanks to the long-term and consistent implementation of the strategy program and strict cost management, the Group is prepared for tense economic conditions even in times of crisis. The further development of the 2024 financial year will depend on the overall economic recovery, which is currently difficult to predict. Based on the current order situation, the Management Board does not rule out a negative development of key figures for the year as a whole.

Contact:

Lena Haas

Investor Relations

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



