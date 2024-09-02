EQS-News: DEFAMA appoints Dr. Angelus Bernreuther as new Head of Business Development

EQS-News: DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Expansion

DEFAMA appoints Dr. Angelus Bernreuther as new Head of Business Development



02.09.2024 / 09:38 CET/CEST

DEFAMA appoints Dr. Angelus Bernreuther as new Head of Business Development

Experienced retail property expert to support further growth

Long-standing roles at Kaufland International and BBE Retail Consulting

Expansion of the network in the real estate industry

Deutsche Fachmarkt AG (DEFAMA) aims to strengthen growth and market presence in the real estate industry and has recruited Dr Angelus Bernreuther (47) as a new member of the management team. Dr Bernreuther will now assume the position of Head of Business Development at DEFAMA and will lead the transaction business of the publicly listed holder of retail properties.



Dr Bernreuther brings over 20 years of experience in the retail and retail property sector. Most recently, he served as Head of Investor Relations in eight European countries at Kaufland since 2017. Prior to that, he worked for eleven years at BBE Handelsberatung GmbH, a consultancy for retail and commercial properties, where he served as Head of Market Research and International Affairs specializing in development concepts, commercial due diligence, and assisting in the planning approval process.



In addition, Dr Bernreuther is a frequent speaker at conferences on current challenges for the industry and publishes expert articles on these topics. Furthermore, he is the Co-Chair of the European Retail and Entertainment Council of the Urban Land Institute (ULI), a member of the ACROSS Magazine Advisory Board, and part of the expert jury for the renowned "Fachmarkt Star".



"We are excited to welcome Angelus Bernreuther to our team," says Matthias Schrade, member of the DEFAMA board. "His extensive experience in the real estate industry and innovative thinking will help us sustainably strengthen our market position."



"I am very much looking forward to the new challenge at DEFAMA," explains Dr Bernreuther. "The company convinced me with its continuous growth and great team. Together, we will work to have an even stronger presence in the real estate industry and aim to move into a different league in the medium term."



Board member Matthias Stich is also pleased with the reinforcement: "With Angelus Bernreuther, we are not only gaining an experienced expert but also an excellent networker. His ability to analyze real estate markets and identify new locations for our portfolio will significantly advance us."



Currently, DEFAMA has a portfolio of 68 retail parks with a total area of 280,000 sqm, with 96% of the space leased. The annualized net rent of the DEFAMA Group amounts to more than 24 million euros. The largest tenants include ALDI, EDEKA, Kaufland, LIDL, Netto, NORMA, Penny, REWE, Rossmann, Getränke Hoffmann, JYSK, AWG, Deichmann, KiK, Takko, TEDi, and toom.

About Deutsche Fachmarkt AG



DEFAMA acquires and manages retail properties in small and medium-sized towns in Germany. This niche offers special opportunities because the properties we focus on are too small for most institutional investors.



Key buying criteria include two or more financially strong anchor tenants, preferably no more than 10 tenants, and an annual net rent of at least 100,000 euros. The aim is always to achieve a double-digit net rental yield.



DEFAMA's declared goal is to become one of the largest holders of small retail parks in Germany in the long term. The DEFAMA share is traded in the special segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as in the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on XETRA.

Contact



Matthias Schrade



Phone: +49 (0) 30 / 555 79 26 – 0

Mail: schrade@defama.de

