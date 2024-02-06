06.02.2024 16:56:24

EQS-News: Delticom AG: Beware of fake truck tyre offers

EQS-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Statement
Delticom AG: Beware of fake truck tyre offers

06.02.2024 / 16:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release from Delticom AG

Date: 06.02.2024

Delticom AG: Beware of fake truck tyre offers

Delticom AG, Hanover – 06.02.2024. Delticom AG, Europe's leading online tyre retailer, warns against fake truck tyre offers, mostly by fax, which make use of the Delticom Group's trademarks and have been circulating since autumn 2023. These fraudulent offers aim to sell truck tyres at conspicuously low prices to dealers in Germany and use logos of Reifendirekt.de, Gigareifen.de or 123reifen.de, three B2C shops for car tyres, complete wheels, motorbike tyres and rims, on the faxes.

The tyres listed in these offers are not part of Delticom's portfolio. In addition, the contact person named on the offers is not a Delticom employee. Unfortunately, some dealers and commercial end customers have fallen for these offers. They have ordered and paid, but have not received the tyres.

Delticom takes these cases of fraud very seriously and has already taken legal action. The company recommends exercising particular caution and checking offers carefully, especially if the prices appear unusually low, and not paying in advance if they are not sure that it is Delticom.
About Delticom:

Delticom, headquartered in Hanover, is Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and car accessories. With a wide range of products, from car tyres to motorbike tyres and specialised tyre types, Delticom sets standards in quality and service.
End of press release


06.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hanover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511 93634 8000
Fax: +49 (0)511 8798 9138
E-mail: info@delti.com
Internet: www.delti.com
ISIN: DE0005146807
WKN: 514680
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1831477

 
End of News EQS News Service

1831477  06.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1831477&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Delticom AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Delticom AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Delticom AG 2,35 0,00% Delticom AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison bleibt im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen grün -- ATX schließt etwas fester -- DAX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- Staatliche Maßnahmen treiben China-Börsen an - Verluste in Japan
Der ATX präsentierte sich am Dienstag freundlich. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte neue Rekorde erklimmen. Die US-Börsen konnten leichte Gewinne einfahren. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen