01.08.2024 09:24:46
EQS-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Invitation to backstop
EQS-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
/ Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Invitation to backstop
Langen, 1 August 2024. In connection with the planned financial restructuring measures of DEMIRE’s (the “Company”) unsecured corporate bond due October 15, 2024 (the “Notes”) and further to the Company's ad hoc announcements dated June 5, 2024 and July 1, 2024, respectively, the Company refers to the backstop letter entered into between the Company and certain holders of the Notes on June 4, 2024 (the “Backstop Letter”) which contemplates a cash tender offer related to the Notes. DEMIRE hereby announces that any Eligible Holder (as defined below) of the Notes who wishes to accede to the Backstop Letter as outlined in the ad hoc announcement of the Company on June 5, 2024 should contact the Company (at the contact details below) within the next 14 days to receive a copy of the Backstop Letter and corresponding instructions for purposes of the accession thereto.
Contact:
End of Press Release
About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across Germany. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 30 September 2023, DEMIRE's portfolio comprises 60 assets with a lettable space of approx. 860 thousand sqm. Including the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to approximately EUR 1.4 billion as of 30 September 2023.
The portfolio's focus is on office properties with a blend of retail and hotel properties resulting in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation.
DEMIRE aims to expand its portfolio significantly in the medium term. The company focuses on assets contributing strongly to the FFO and properties with the potential for additional value creation. Properties that are not in line with this strategy will be sold. DEMIRE is being further developed operationally and procedurally with numerous measures. The company plans to enhance its operating performance through cost discipline as well as an active asset and portfolio management approach.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) shares are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Kontakt:
Julius Stinauer MRICS
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: + 49 6103 3724944
Email: stinauer@demire.ag
01.08.2024 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 6103 37249-0
|Fax:
|+49 6103 37249-11
|E-Mail:
|ir@demire.ag
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XFSF0
|WKN:
|A0XFSF
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1958899
|Ende der Mitteilung
|EQS News-Service
1958899 01.08.2024 CET/CEST
