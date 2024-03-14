Investieren Sie jetzt bequem und gebührenfrei in über 350+ Kryptowährungen - bei Bitpanda, dem offiziellen Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München. -w-
14.03.2024 08:00:23

EQS-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung: Profitability target achieved and new business target exceeded

EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Deutsche Familienversicherung: Profitability target achieved and new business target exceeded (news with additional features)

14.03.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Preliminary financial result 2023

Deutsche Familienversicherung: Profitability target achieved and new business target exceeded

  • New business volume of EUR 19 million in 2023, well above plan of EUR 15 million
  • Insurance sales increase by 7% to EUR 118 million
  • Robust operating result of EUR 8.5 million (2022; EUR 8.0 million)
  • Consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 5 million in 2023 (target: EUR 3-5 million)
  • Strong HGB result of EUR 7.8 million (2022: EUR 2.3 million)


Frankfurt am Main, 14 March 2024 – DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), the leading digital direct insurer from Frankfurt, had planned a positive consolidated pre-tax result of EUR 3 to 5 million and new and additional business of EUR 15 million for 2023. In contrast, the actual development was significantly better than expected. Despite the ongoing crises and war in Europe, the company continued to grow strongly in 2023, increasing its business volume by EUR 19 million and generating consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 5 million (IFRS).

"As every year, we are achieving all the targets we set ourselves and have been doing everything right for years! The gross written premium volume has tripled since the IPO, the capital investment volume has more than quadrupled, the company is profitable and on the way to being able to pay dividends. None of the start-ups categorised as InsurTech have achieved this so far. Unfortunately, the share price has more than halved from EUR 12.30 to EUR 6.00 since the IPO. Nevertheless, I am confident that the capital market will honour success stories like DFV's in the future. In any case, going public was the right thing to do," comments Stefan Knoll, Chairman of the Executive Board and founder of Deutsche Familienversicherung.

New business 30% above plan

In 2023, new and additional business in primary insurance totalled EUR 19 million (previous year: EUR 17 million), which is almost 30% above plan. Gross premiums written grew by 4.8% to EUR 192 million (previous year: EUR 184 million), including the reinsurance business added in 2021, which, however, did not grow. Insurance sales in accordance with IFRS 17, which was applied for the first time, rose by 7.3% from EUR 110 million to EUR 118 million. The company is thus growing significantly faster than the insurance market.

Solid combined ratio and strong operating result

The combined ratio of 92.6% (2022: 92.3%) reflects the continued strong operating performance and is the result of a sustained stable claims trend and administrative costs, which recently increased in particular due to Deutsche Familienversicherung's own TV adverts. The operating result increased to EUR 8.5 million in 2023 (previous year: EUR 8.0 million), clearly underlining the operating strength and solidity of the insurance company. This operating result is reduced by a financial result that is influenced by interest-related effects of IFRS 17 accounting in the financial year.

Consolidated earnings before taxes at the upper end of guidance

After Deutsche Familienversicherung had planned positive consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 3 to 5 million for 2023, the company now expects consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 5 million. Interest rate effects, which must be taken into account in accordance with IFRS 17, had a negative impact on the result, without which the result would have been even better. The parent company achieved a pre-tax profit of EUR 7.8 million in accordance with the German Commercial Code.


Your contact person

Lutz Kiesewetter

Director Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: +49 69 74 30 46 396

E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de


About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5) is a digital direct insurer. With its insurance products and its own IT and process solutions, DFV covers the entire value chain of a primary insurer. It only offers insurance products that people really need and immediately understand ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health and long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. The company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout, based on a state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house.

www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

Additional features:

File: DFV_preliminary figures 2023_key figures

14.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: 069 74 30 46 396
Fax: 069 74 30 46 46
E-mail: presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5
WKN: A2NBVD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1858175

 
End of News EQS News Service

1858175  14.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1858175&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DFV Deutsche Familienversicherungmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DFV Deutsche Familienversicherungmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung 6,22 2,30% DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Erzeugerpreise im Fokus: ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Börsen geben letztlich nach -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekord etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. In Deutschland setzt sich die Rekordrally nur bis Mittag fort, der DAX schloss leichter. An der Wall Street war ein schwacher Handelstag zu sehen. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen