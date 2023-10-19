EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG:



19.10.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Brokers as a strategically important distribution channel

Strategic expansion of broker sales

Introduction and use of the BiPRO interface

Hybrid distribution: brokers as a link

Brokers are increasingly asking for digital products

Frankfurt am Main, 19 October 2023 – DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("Deutsche Familienversicherung"), the leading direct insurer from Frankfurt, has relaunched its broker sales channel and will strategically develop it further. As a direct insurer, the company sells 90% of its products online or directly, but the company still sees broker sales as an important link to the customer and will strategically expand the sales channel.

"I am completely convinced of the cooperation with brokers. Brokers do an excellent job in advising and selecting insurance products in the interest of their customers and find exactly the right insurance product for them, taking into account their personal circumstances and life goals. For this very reason, I see enormous potential for DFV's sales in the area of broker sales, which will have a positive impact on our profitable growth course," comments Ansgar Kaschel, Chief Sales Officer of Deutsche Familienversicherung.

Introduction of BiPRO for broker sales

Paperwork and complex products were yesterday, responsible, digital sales are today. Digitalisation and the products of Deutsche Familienversicherung make it possible, because for DFV, digitalisation already begins with product development. Here, particular priority is given to high-performance insurance products that are comprehensible to the customer. With the introduction of the BiPRO standard, DFV is now taking the next step in optimising cooperation with brokers, distributors and pools. DFV is thus serving the needs of sales partners who want to be integrated into the process landscapes of their own systems. The first partner is VEMA, the largest cooperatively organised association of insurance brokers in Germany. Other partners are now to be connected quickly.



Brokers want high-quality, simple and digital products

Brokers have understood that digitalisation is an opportunity and not a threat. That is why brokers and agents need partners at their side who live up to their claim of using digitalisation as a sales and growth opportunity. With the digital test winner products and the digital services of Deutsche Familienversicherung, brokers in the digital age have the chance to concentrate solely on their customers and do not have to deal with annoying follow-up processes. The quality of the products is particularly important for sales success. Many of Deutsche Familienversicherung's products have either won Stiftung Warentest tests or have been rated "very good", thus offering brokers the best conditions.



Your Contact

Lutz Kiesewetter

Dirctor Investor Relations & Public Relations

Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396

E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de

About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5) is a leading direct insurer. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The direct insurer's goal is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers multiple award- winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health, supplementary long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company sets new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout.

www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de