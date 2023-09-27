EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Deutsche Familienversicherung continues to be Eintracht Frankfurt's insurance partner

EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Contract

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Deutsche Familienversicherung continues to be Eintracht Frankfurt's insurance partner



27.09.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Corporate News

Deutsche Familienversicherung continues to be Eintracht Frankfurt's insurance partner

Frankfurt am Main, 27. September 2023 DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("Deutsche Familienversicherung"), the leading direct insurer from Frankfurt, has extended its partnership with Eintracht Frankfurt Fußball AG by three years. Deutsche Familienversicherung has been a sponsor of Eintracht Frankfurt since the start of the 2011/2012 season, including as an insurance partner and strategic partner (formerly premium partner). The successful cooperation will continue until 2026 with the newly signed contract and be intensified in the areas of the club and insurance offers for members.

"Deutsche Familienversicherung has been at Eintracht Frankfurt's side for over ten years, whether in the second Bundesliga or the Champions League. Due to the close connection, I am particularly pleased that for the first time we have succeeded in creating concrete value added for Eintracht's fans and members together with Eintracht. Through the Eintracht insurance shop and the insurance products offered there at special conditions for Eintracht members, as well as the integration of the innovative on-demand accident insurance "DFV Snap" into the mainaqila app, we are hoping for a stronger profile as a loyal partner of the Bundesliga club, as well as an increase in the brand awareness of Deutsche Familienversicherung," commented Ansgar Kaschel, Chief Sales Officer of Deutsche Familienversicherung.

Focus on the club and the members as a "strategic partner

In its function as "Eintracht Frankfurt's insurance partner", Deutsche Familienversicherung offers test-winning products with exclusive benefits for Eintracht members via the so-called Eintracht insurance shop (http://www.eintracht-versicherungsshop.de). In addition, the on-demand accident insurance "DFV Snap" will now be offered to all fans and stadium visitors via the Eintracht app "mainaqila" with special benefits for members. "DFV Snap" is a 24-hour on-demand accident insurance policy that will protect all SGE fans on their journey through Europe, once taken out in the "mainaqila" app. For Eintracht Frankfurt members, the protection is exclusive for 48 hours. Deutsche Familienversicherung will keep its communication focus on Eintracht Frankfurt's fans and members and will continue to work as Eintracht Frankfurt's "Strategic Partner" and insurance partner from the 2023/24 season onwards.

Two eagles for Frankfurt

Due to its particular significance for the social and societal cohesion of Eintracht Frankfurt in Frankfurt am Main, the Rhine-Main region and beyond, this contract is also a strategic component of Deutsche Familienversicherung's ESG strategy. As a Frankfurt-based company, Deutsche Familienversicherung is using this partnership to promote Eintracht Frankfurt's sustainability efforts, particularly in the areas of fans & members, anti-discrimination, social commitment, innovation and environmental awareness.

