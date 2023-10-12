12.10.2023 08:00:17

EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Deutsche Familienversicherung launches DFV-KlinikSchutz campagne with AI-based marketing

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Deutsche Familienversicherung launches DFV-KlinikSchutz campagne with AI-based marketing (news with additional features)

Corporate News

Deutsche Familienversicherung launches DFV-KlinikSchutz campagne with AI-based marketing

  • Test winner tariff: Multiple DFV-KlinikSchutz, which has won several awards
  • AI marketing campaign: New advertising media
  • Use of the AI service "Midjourney": Creation of a unique image world

Frankfurt am Main, 12. October 2023 – Die DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG („Deutsche Familienversicherung“), the leading direct insurer from Frankfurt, has launched a new AI-based marketing campaign to market the excellent DFV-KlinikSchutz. The supplementary inpatient hospital insurance of the direct insurer also follows the "all-in" logic of the 16-square matrix.

„We combine the highest product quality with easy-to-understand tariffs and insurance models that the customer understands immediately online and can conclude digitally, without the need for advice. In addition, we are ahead of our time in the area of marketing and use the most modern ways of marketing and communication. The use of AI-based advertising material shows our pioneering role in the field of insurance marketing.“, comments Dr Stefan Knoll, CEO and founder of Deutsche Familienversicherung.

DFV-KlinikSchutz: The test winner tariff

Deutsche Familienversicherung is one of the most innovative providers of supplementary health insurance on the market. And so the digital direct insurer's supplementary inpatient hospital insurance, DFV-KlinikSchutz, offers a wide range of benefits. These include treatment by a chief physician, cost coverage for accommodation in a single or double room, free choice of hospital and worldwide insurance cover including health insurance abroad. With DFV-KlinikSchutz, those with statutory insurance can thus secure the benefits of a private patient. And this from the first day of taking out the policy, as the tariff does not include any waiting periods. With these benefits, DFV-KlinikSchutz is consistently one of the best tariffs on the market. The product received the rating "very good" (0.8) in the current Stiftung Warentest rating and was also awarded the overall rating "excellent" by DFSI Deutsches Finanz-Service Institut GmbH and Focus Money.

Innovative AI marketing campaign

Artificial intelligence is taking hold of all areas of the insurance industry and insurance marketing is also being affected. The marketing of Deutsche Familienversicherung is consistently continuing its digital orientation and is using the new AI service "Midjourney" for the first time to market DFV-KlinikSchutz.  This is an artificial intelligence (AI) that is capable of creating AI art. The proprietary programme was created by the San Francisco, California, USA-based research institute of the same name. The digital direct insurer's marketing focuses on using the AI-based imagery and marketing DFV-KlinikSchutz on social media, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. You can get a first impression of the campaign here.

Unique AI imagery through Midjourney

The special feature of the imagery used in the campaign is the fact that it only exists once in the world due to the AI-based creation. This is due to the process of creating the images. They are generated by a so-called prompt with Midjourney's AI software. A prompt is a prompt that is used to instruct a computer or AI platform to generate a specific text or perform a specific task. The images created on this basis by the Midjourney AI are not reproducible, but are created uniquely and uniquely by the respective prompt by the AI. Deutsche Familienversicherung is using the campaign for DFV-KlinikSchutz to gain initial experience in this field. It is planned to continue this way of creating advertising material for other products and to use it for other campaigns.  Positive effects on the scalability of marketing costs and the uniqueness of advertising in digital media, social media and online sales are expected.


Your Contact

Lutz Kiesewetter

Director Investor Relations & Public Relations

Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396

E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
 

About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5) is a leading direct insurer. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The direct insurer's goal is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers multiple award- winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health, supplementary long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company sets new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout.
www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: 069 74 30 46 396
Fax: 069 74 30 46 46
E-mail: presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5
WKN: A2NBVD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
