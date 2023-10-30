EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited: September Quarterly Activities Report

|
September Quarterly Activities Report
EcoGraf Limited
Quarterly / Interim Statement
EcoGraf
ASX: EGR
September Quarterly Activities Report
Vertically integrated battery anode materials developer EcoGraf Limited (“EcoGraf” or “the Company”) (ASX: EGR) is pleased to release its activities and cash flow reports for the three months ended 30 September 2023.
Highlights
EXTRACT EcoGraf Natural Graphite Projects
UPGRADE EcoGraf™ Battery Anode Material
RECYCLE EcoGraf™ Anode Material Recycling
CORPORATE
Business Summary
EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite mining and mineral processing business.
In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf™ battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.
Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree™purification technology, the Company will upgrade the flake graphite to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America as the world transitions to clean, renewable energy.
Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company’s successful application of the EcoGraf™ purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO2 emissions and lower battery costs.
Released corporate video: www.youtube/xSY4RiXmNW4
Upcoming conferences
2023 Australia-Korea Critical Minerals and New Energy Forum on 30 October 2023 in Sydney, New South Wales.
International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo on 31 October - 2 November 2023 in Sydney, New South Wales.
AABC US on 11-14 December 2023 in San Diego, California.
