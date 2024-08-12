EQS-News: ecotel half-year figures: revenue growth in both segments

EQS-News: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Half Year Report

ecotel half-year figures: revenue growth in both segments



12.08.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Total sales: EUR 56.8 m (previous year: EUR 51.6 m)

Sales in the Business Customers segment: EUR 23.2 m (previous year: EUR 22.7 m)

Sales in the Wholesale segment: EUR 33.6 m (previous year: EUR 28.9 m)

Gross profit: EUR 16.0 m (previous year: EUR 16.2 m)

Operating EBITDA: EUR 3.5 m (previous year: EUR 5.3 m)

Changes to the Supervisory Board and Management Board

Düsseldorf. August 12. 2024



ecotel closed the first half-year 2024 as planned with rising revenue. Group sales grew by EUR 5.2 million to EUR 56.8 million in the first half of the year. The recently acquired major orders are currently being realized and are slowly contributing to sales. Sales at B2B-Segment rose accordingly by EUR 0.5 million to EUR 23.2 million in the first half of the year. The investments made in growth are therefore having a positive effect on sales development. Growth also continued in the Wholesale segment. EUR 33.6 million was generated here (previous year: EUR 28.9 million).



Gross profit amounted to EUR 16.0 million (previous year: EUR 16.2 million). In the previous year, temporary purchase price advantages from a major supplier at B2B-Segment in the amount of EUR 0.4 million contributed to gross profit.



Operating EBITDA of EUR 3.5 million was achieved in the first half of 2024

(previous year: EUR 5.3 million). In a year-on-year comparison, it should be noted that 1.4 million from the transfer of internet resources was included in operating EBITDA in the first six months of 2023.



As a result, a consolidated net profit of EUR 0.7 million (previous year: EUR 6.7 million) was achieved for the first half of 2024. Comparability with the first half of 2023 is only possible to a limited extent, as income from the deconsolidation of the nacamar segment (EUR 1.8 million) and one-off. non-forecast income from the transfer of internet resources (EUR 3.8 million) are included in the previous year's result.



The negative free cash flow (EUR-1.8 million) in the first half of the year is due to investments in the expansion of the cloud and fiber product platforms and upfront investments for major projects currently being implemented. As a result, net financial assets decreased to EUR 1.3 million.



The Management Board continues to stand by its forecast for the financial year 2024, which is included in the forecast report in the annual report 2023.

(in EUR m) 2023 1st HJ 2024 1st HJ Forecast 2024 Group sales 51.6 56.8 108 – 112 of which ecotel business customers 22.7 23.2 48 – 52 of which ecotel Wholesale 28.9 33.6 50 – 60 Gross profit 16.2 16.0 33 – 35 of which ecotel business customers 15.3 15.1 31 – 33 of which ecotel Wholesale 0.9 0.9 2 – 3 Operating EBITDA 5.3 3.5 9 – 10 of which ecotel business customers 4.8 3.0 8 – 9 of which ecotel Wholesale 0.5 0.5 ~ 1 Consolidated net income 6.7 0.7 > 2



At the Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2024, Mr. Jens Müller was elected to the Supervisory Board. He replaces Ms. Brigitte Holzer, who stepped down from the Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2024 after 18 years.



As of July 1, 2024, André Borusiak was appointed as the new Chief Sales Officer. He succeeds Achim Theis, who has been responsible for sales for 25 years. The changes are completed by Mr. Christian van den Boom. who was appointed Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 1, 2024.



The profiles of the new executive bodies can be found on the company's website.



About ecotel communication ag:

The ecotel Group (hereinafter referred to as "ecotel") has been operating nationwide since 1998 and has established itself as one of the leading quality providers for business customers. ecotel serves the two most important growth areas in the German telecommunications market with its focus on "cloud & fiber".

The parent company is ecotel communication ag, based in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiary, ecotel has around 225 employees. ecotel currently serves more than 15,000 customers nationwide with a full-service offering of cloud and broadband services.



Note:

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities. This publication does not constitute a securities prospectus. This publication and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.

Investor Relations



ecotel communication ag

Investor Relations

+49 (0) 211-55 007 740

E-mail:



Further information is available on the Internet at

