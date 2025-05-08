EQS-News: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Market challenges lead to decline in Q1 2025 results after following strong prior-year quarter

EQS-News: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Development of Sales

EDAG Engineering Group AG: Market challenges lead to decline in Q1 2025 results after following strong prior-year quarter



08.05.2025 / 07:10 CET/CEST

Press Information



EDAG Engineering Group AG:

Market challenges lead to decline in Q1 2025 results after following strong prior-year quarter

Revenue down to EUR 192.6 million

Adjusted EBIT slightly positive at EUR 1.6 million

Order backlog rose slightly to EUR 406.5 million

Arbon, May 08, 2025, The EDAG Group, one of the largest independent engineering service providers in the automotive industry with experts in mobility, industry and public solutions, today published its report for the first quarter of 2025. The ongoing uncertainties in the market are causing our customers to take a cautious approach to project assignments, resulting in a downward trend compared with the strong sales performance in the same period last year.

With order intake in the reporting period amounting to € 229.7 million (previous year: € 271.1 million), the order backlog as of 31 March 2025 rose by € 45.1 million to € 406.5 million compared with the end of the year (31 December 2024: € 361.4 million).

At € 192.6 million, revenue was down 11.5 per cent on the previous year's figure of € 217.5 million. None of the segments grew due to the tense market situation. Adjusted EBIT amounted to € 1.6 million (previous year: € 13.4 million). This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 0.8 per cent (previous year: 6.1 per cent). Free cash flow amounted to € 16.2 million (previous year: € 26.3 million). As of 31 March 2025, the EDAG Group employed 8,949 people worldwide (previous year: 9,133 employees).

‘Despite the current uncertain market situation, we see growth potential in our new focus industries. We were able to successfully present our expertise to a wide audience at this year's Hannover Messe and establish many promising contacts. Furthermore, we will of course take advantage of the opportunities available on the market in the automotive sector to offer our customers significant added value, for example in reducing development times’, explains CEO Harald Keller.

The EDAG Group confirms its forecast for 2025, which was issued in March.

Challenges are expected to continue in the 2025 financial year, which will also be reflected in earnings performance. A decline in revenue and adjusted EBIT is anticipated in the first half of 2025. The market is not expected to recover until the second half of the year.

In addition to opportunities, the forecast is also associated with risks, which arise primarily from ongoing market dynamics and geopolitical uncertainties for our customers and, by extension, for us.

A decline of up to approx. 8 percent is expected in revenues.

The adjusted EBIT margin is expected at a positive level up to approx. 3 percent.

About the EDAG Group

The EDAG Group is a globally leading, independent engineering service provider to the mobility industry, with experts in mobility, industry and public solutions, that combines excellent engineering with the latest technology trends.

With an interdisciplinary team of some 9,000 experts, the EDAG Group, in its global network spanning approximately 70 sites, realizes projects for the automotive industry and other industrial sectors including semiconductors, chemicals, defence and medical devices. With over 55 years of engineering experience and its own 360-degree development approach, the EDAG Group covers the entire spectrum of modern mobility, combining innovative technologies and future-oriented concepts. Working across all industries, the EDAG Group develops products and production plants and facilities that take all manufacturing-relevant processes into full account and integrate them into a holistic network. Innovative strategies, data networking and a digital infrastructure are also at the center of the company's cross-industry engineering solutions, for the public sector, for example. The interdisciplinary approach and a strong partner network provide an optimal customer experience for a customer base of global market leaders.

The company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2015 and generated sales of € 822 million in 2024.

For more information, see the EDAG Group website: www.edag.com

