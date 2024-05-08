EQS-News: EDAG has appointed Harald Keller as CEO

EQS-News: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

EDAG has appointed Harald Keller as CEO



08.05.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press release



EDAG has appointed Harald Keller as CEO

Arbon/Switzerland, 8. May 2024. The Board of Directors of EDAG Engineering Group AG has appointed Harald Keller as CEO as of July 01, 2024. He succeeds Cosimo de Carlo, who will leave the company at his own request on June 30, 2024.

Since 2017, Harald Keller leads EDAG’s largest business segment Vehicle Engineering and is responsible, among other things, for all major development projects globally.

"Harald Keller is the ideal person for EDAG CEO position. With his many years of experience, Harald stands for EDAG’s core competencies and values. His leadership combined with his technological skills and his international salesmanship is outstanding", says the Chairman of the Board of Directors Georg Denoke. "In a challenging environment, this guarantees a seamless transition and continuity for EDAG’s strategic path."

"I would like to thank the Board of Directors and also the Supervisory Board in Germany for the trust they have placed in me, and I am looking forward to this exciting task. I am sure that together with the global management team we will continue to drive forward the successful development of EDAG!", says the appointed CEO Harald Keller.

Holger Merz will continue to hold the position as CFO in the Group Executive Management, ensuring stability and stewardship in this important function.

"I would like to thank the Board of Directors, my colleagues and the entire EDAG team for the successful years and the trusting cooperation and wish everyone continued success and all the best," says Cosimo De Carlo.

"We would like to thank Cosimo De Carlo for his work as CEO over the past six years and his contribution to the further development of EDAG Group. We wish him all the best for the future, both personally and professionally, and support his wish for a change into a new sector," says the Chairman of the Board of Directors Georg Denoke.

About the EDAG Group

The EDAG Group is a globally leading, independent engineering services provider that combines excellent engineering with the latest technology trends.

With a global network of some 70 branches, the EDAG Group realizes projects in the Vehicle Engineering, Electrics/Electronics and Production Solutions segments. Drawing on more than 50 years of engineering experience, EDAG's proprietary 360-degree development approach has become a hallmark of quality in the holistic development of vehicles and smart factories. The company's interdisciplinary expertise in the areas of software and digitization provides it with crucial skills to actively shape dynamic transformation processes as an innovative partner.

With an interdisciplinary team of around 8,900 experts, the EDAG Group develops unique mobility and industrial solutions for customers that include the world's leading automotive and non-automotive companies. The company is listed on the stock exchange since 2015 and generated revenues of € 844 million in 2023.

For more information, see the EDAG Group website: www.edag.com

