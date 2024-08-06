EQS-News: EIB and IKB launch co-operation to strengthen mid-cap business

06.08.2024 12:00:08

EIB and IKB launch co-operation to strengthen mid-cap business
06.08.2024
EIB and IKB launch co-operation to strengthen mid-cap business

  • European Investment Bank and IKB sign guarantee facility
  • Mobilisation of a total credit volume of € 400 million
  • Target ratio of 30% for climate and environmental protection projects

 

[Düsseldorf, 6 August 2024] The European Investment Bank (EIB) and IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG are entering into an indefinite partnership with the signing of an initial guarantee facility to secure a loan volume of €400 million.

Against the backdrop of a geopolitically challenging market environment, the EIB's aim with the guarantee facility is to improve access to financing for European mid-cap companies by assuming credit risks. By hedging its share of the credit volume, IKB is reducing its risk-weighted assets in new business and will be able to utilise the guarantee facility on an ongoing basis in the longer term.

The guarantee facility will be used in particular for projects to improve the carbon footprint and for sustainable environmental protection with an ambitious target ratio of 30%. "This agreement strengthens IKB's position as a transformation financier in the mid-cap sector," said IKB CEO Dr Michael Wiedmann. "We are pleased to be able to expand our existing range of financing for sustainability projects for our customers and make it even more attractive," Wiedmann continued.

The target group is companies from all sectors with up to 3,000 employees that invest in the EU.

 

Contact information
Armin Baltzer, Phone: +49 211 8221-6236, E-Mail: presse@ikb.de

 

IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG provides small and mid-size companies with finance as well as capital market


 

Company: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
Wilhelm-Bötzkes-Straße 1
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 8221-4511
Fax: +49 (0)211 8221-2511
E-mail: investor.relations@ikb.de
Internet: www.ikb.de
ISIN: DE0008063306
WKN: 806330
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
