EQS-News: EIB and IKB launch co-operation to strengthen mid-cap business

EIB and IKB launch co-operation to strengthen mid-cap business

European Investment Bank and IKB sign guarantee facility

Mobilisation of a total credit volume of € 400 million

Target ratio of 30% for climate and environmental protection projects

[Düsseldorf, 6 August 2024] The European Investment Bank (EIB) and IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG are entering into an indefinite partnership with the signing of an initial guarantee facility to secure a loan volume of €400 million.

Against the backdrop of a geopolitically challenging market environment, the EIB's aim with the guarantee facility is to improve access to financing for European mid-cap companies by assuming credit risks. By hedging its share of the credit volume, IKB is reducing its risk-weighted assets in new business and will be able to utilise the guarantee facility on an ongoing basis in the longer term.

The guarantee facility will be used in particular for projects to improve the carbon footprint and for sustainable environmental protection with an ambitious target ratio of 30%. "This agreement strengthens IKB's position as a transformation financier in the mid-cap sector," said IKB CEO Dr Michael Wiedmann. "We are pleased to be able to expand our existing range of financing for sustainability projects for our customers and make it even more attractive," Wiedmann continued.

The target group is companies from all sectors with up to 3,000 employees that invest in the EU.

