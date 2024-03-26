|
26.03.2024 09:30:05
EQS-News: ELARIS AG agrees on cooperation with the Emil Frey Group as part of its sales and service expansion
|
EQS-News: ELARIS AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Press Release
ELARIS AG agrees on cooperation with the Emil Frey Group as part of its sales and service expansion
Bad Dürkheim, 26 March 2024 – ELARIS AG ("ELARIS", ISIN DE000A37FT17), an innovative e-mobility company, is further strengthening the basis for its dynamic expansion and is now working closely with the Emil Frey Group in the area of spare parts logistics. The group, which has a 100-year history, is the largest car dealer in Europe and has extensive expertise in the aftersales sector. Based on an agreement that has now been concluded, the Emil Frey Group will set up a modern and user-orientated digital sales platform for ELARIS and take over all associated processes in scheduling as well as warehouse and transport logistics. This will enable ELARIS dealers and service partners to be supplied with the necessary spare parts quickly, efficiently and reliably, further optimizing the excellent service offerings for ELARIS customers. With a view to the planned development of further regional markets, the system's process architecture is already being designed internationally so that foreign companies and sales partners can be connected quickly and easily.
Lars Stevenson, CEO and Founder of ELARIS AG: "The cooperation with the Emil Frey Group provides ELARIS with a stable foundation for spare parts logistics and thus for the expansion of the sales network and the success of our vehicles with customers. With this new strong partner at our side, we have therefore decided not to continue our collaboration with Autohelden.de."
Press Contact and Investor Relations
edicto GmbH
26.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ELARIS AG
|Robert-Bunsen-Straße 1
|67098 Bad Dürkheim
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@elaris.info
|Internet:
|www.elaris.info
|ISIN:
|DE000A37FT17, DE000A2QDEZ3
|WKN:
|A37FT1, A2QDEZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|1867259
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1867259 26.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ELARIS AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ELARIS AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ELARIS AG
|45,50
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX etwas schwächer erwartet -- Neues DAX-Allzeithoch zum Start möglich -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt wird an Gründonnerstag etwas tiefer erwartet, der deutsche Leitindex dürfte zum Start leicht steigen. Die Märkte in Fernost können sich am Donnerstag nicht auf eine Richtung einigen. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich am Mittwoch positiv.