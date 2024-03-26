EQS-News: ELARIS AG agrees on cooperation with the Emil Frey Group as part of its sales and service expansion

EQS-News: ELARIS AG / Key word(s): Alliance

ELARIS AG agrees on cooperation with the Emil Frey Group as part of its sales and service expansion



The Emil Frey Group takes over spare parts logistics for ELARIS as an experienced partner

Basis for fast, efficient and reliable supply of spare parts to service partners and dealers

Cooperation already designed for international expansion

Cooperation with Autohelden.de is terminated accordingly

Bad Dürkheim, 26 March 2024 – ELARIS AG ("ELARIS", ISIN DE000A37FT17), an innovative e-mobility company, is further strengthening the basis for its dynamic expansion and is now working closely with the Emil Frey Group in the area of spare parts logistics. The group, which has a 100-year history, is the largest car dealer in Europe and has extensive expertise in the aftersales sector. Based on an agreement that has now been concluded, the Emil Frey Group will set up a modern and user-orientated digital sales platform for ELARIS and take over all associated processes in scheduling as well as warehouse and transport logistics. This will enable ELARIS dealers and service partners to be supplied with the necessary spare parts quickly, efficiently and reliably, further optimizing the excellent service offerings for ELARIS customers. With a view to the planned development of further regional markets, the system's process architecture is already being designed internationally so that foreign companies and sales partners can be connected quickly and easily.

Lars Stevenson, CEO and Founder of ELARIS AG: "The cooperation with the Emil Frey Group provides ELARIS with a stable foundation for spare parts logistics and thus for the expansion of the sales network and the success of our vehicles with customers. With this new strong partner at our side, we have therefore decided not to continue our collaboration with Autohelden.de."

