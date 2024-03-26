+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
26.03.2024 09:30:05

EQS-News: ELARIS AG agrees on cooperation with the Emil Frey Group as part of its sales and service expansion

EQS-News: ELARIS AG / Key word(s): Alliance
ELARIS AG agrees on cooperation with the Emil Frey Group as part of its sales and service expansion

26.03.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Press Release

 

ELARIS AG agrees on cooperation with the Emil Frey Group as part of its sales and service expansion
 

  • The Emil Frey Group takes over spare parts logistics for ELARIS as an experienced partner
  • Basis for fast, efficient and reliable supply of spare parts to service partners and dealers
  • Cooperation already designed for international expansion
  • Cooperation with Autohelden.de is terminated accordingly

 

Bad Dürkheim, 26 March 2024 – ELARIS AG ("ELARIS", ISIN DE000A37FT17), an innovative e-mobility company, is further strengthening the basis for its dynamic expansion and is now working closely with the Emil Frey Group in the area of spare parts logistics. The group, which has a 100-year history, is the largest car dealer in Europe and has extensive expertise in the aftersales sector. Based on an agreement that has now been concluded, the Emil Frey Group will set up a modern and user-orientated digital sales platform for ELARIS and take over all associated processes in scheduling as well as warehouse and transport logistics. This will enable ELARIS dealers and service partners to be supplied with the necessary spare parts quickly, efficiently and reliably, further optimizing the excellent service offerings for ELARIS customers. With a view to the planned development of further regional markets, the system's process architecture is already being designed internationally so that foreign companies and sales partners can be connected quickly and easily.

Lars Stevenson, CEO and Founder of ELARIS AG: "The cooperation with the Emil Frey Group provides ELARIS with a stable foundation for spare parts logistics and thus for the expansion of the sales network and the success of our vehicles with customers. With this new strong partner at our side, we have therefore decided not to continue our collaboration with Autohelden.de."

 

Press Contact and Investor Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 556
elaris@edicto.de

 

 

 


26.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ELARIS AG
Robert-Bunsen-Straße 1
67098 Bad Dürkheim
Germany
E-mail: info@elaris.info
Internet: www.elaris.info
ISIN: DE000A37FT17, DE000A2QDEZ3
WKN: A37FT1, A2QDEZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 1867259

 
End of News EQS News Service

1867259  26.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1867259&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ELARIS AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ELARIS AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ELARIS AG 45,50 0,00% ELARIS AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Letzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX etwas schwächer erwartet -- Neues DAX-Allzeithoch zum Start möglich -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt wird an Gründonnerstag etwas tiefer erwartet, der deutsche Leitindex dürfte zum Start leicht steigen. Die Märkte in Fernost können sich am Donnerstag nicht auf eine Richtung einigen. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich am Mittwoch positiv.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen