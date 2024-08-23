23.08.2024 18:20:11

EQS-News: ELARIS AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a clear majority

23.08.2024 / 18:20 CET/CEST
Bad Dürkheim, 23 August 2024 – At today's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of ELARIS AG (‘ELARIS’, ISIN DE000A37FT17) approved all items on the agenda with a large majority of more than 97.6 %. A total of 93.9 % of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The Management Board of ELARIS presented, among other things, the company's growth strategy at the Annual General Meeting. According to this strategy, ELARIS plans to further expand its model range, enter into new strategic partnerships and continue to drive its international growth.

 

Press Contact and Investor Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 556
elaris@edicto.de

 


Language: English
Company: ELARIS AG
Robert-Bunsen-Straße 1
67098 Bad Dürkheim
Germany
E-mail: info@elaris.info
Internet: www.elaris.info
ISIN: DE000A37FT17, DE000A2QDEZ3
WKN: A37FT1, A2QDEZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
