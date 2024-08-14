14.08.2024 20:15:04

EQS-News: ELARIS AG implements planned adjustment of borrowing structure and increases free float

EQS-News: ELARIS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ELARIS AG implements planned adjustment of borrowing structure and increases free float

14.08.2024 / 20:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ELARIS AG implements planned adjustment of borrowing structure and increases free float

 

Bad Dürkheim, 14 August 2024 – ELARIS AG ("ELARIS", ISIN DE000A37FT17) has finalised the optimisation of its borrowing structure initiated several quarters ago as planned. As part of this process, numerous lenders to the company have now received shares in the company in return for assigning their claims against ELARIS. These originate from the holdings of the major shareholder Elaris Holding GmbH. As a result of the transactions, the free float of ELARIS, including the shares held by NEON EQUITY AG, has increased from 8.9 percent to around 12 percent.

 

Lars Stevenson, CEO and Founder of ELARIS AG: "The adjustment of the borrowing structure that has just been implemented was agreed many months ago and we are pleased that we have now been able to finalise it. As a result, lenders have become shareholders. The increase in the free float enhances the attractiveness of the ELARIS share on the capital market."

 

Press Contact and Investor Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 556
elaris@edicto.de


14.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ELARIS AG
Robert-Bunsen-Straße 1
67098 Bad Dürkheim
Germany
E-mail: info@elaris.info
Internet: www.elaris.info
ISIN: DE000A37FT17, DE000A2QDEZ3
WKN: A37FT1, A2QDEZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 1968225

 
End of News EQS News Service

1968225  14.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1968225&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ELARIS AGmehr Nachrichten