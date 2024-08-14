EQS-News: ELARIS AG implements planned adjustment of borrowing structure and increases free float

EQS-News: ELARIS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

14.08.2024

Bad Dürkheim, 14 August 2024 – ELARIS AG ("ELARIS", ISIN DE000A37FT17) has finalised the optimisation of its borrowing structure initiated several quarters ago as planned. As part of this process, numerous lenders to the company have now received shares in the company in return for assigning their claims against ELARIS. These originate from the holdings of the major shareholder Elaris Holding GmbH. As a result of the transactions, the free float of ELARIS, including the shares held by NEON EQUITY AG, has increased from 8.9 percent to around 12 percent.

Lars Stevenson, CEO and Founder of ELARIS AG: "The adjustment of the borrowing structure that has just been implemented was agreed many months ago and we are pleased that we have now been able to finalise it. As a result, lenders have become shareholders. The increase in the free float enhances the attractiveness of the ELARIS share on the capital market."

