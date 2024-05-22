|
EQS-News: ELARIS significantly expands its own software platform and offers even more powerful vehicles with platform version 3.0
EQS-News: ELARIS AG
ELARIS significantly expands its own software platform and offers even more powerful vehicles with platform version 3.0
Bad Dürkheim, 22 May 2024 – ELARIS AG ("ELARIS", ISIN DE000A37FT17), an innovative e-mobility company, is significantly expanding its proprietary software platform with version 3.0. The integration of a large number of new features makes the ELARIS e-car portfolio even more powerful and unique. Thanks to the consistent online orientation of operations, user interface and telematics, ELARIS customers receive state-of-the-art vehicles that offer the latest technologies at an affordable price.
ELARIS customers can look forward to the following new features:
The BEO family SUV from the ELARIS vehicle portfolio will be the first to be equipped with the additional features of the enhanced software platform. This will be rolled out to all other ELARIS models over the course of the year. The comprehensive expansion of the software platform was developed and implemented by ELARIS with its own team of experts over a period of 15 months. ELARIS is thus strengthening its market position as an innovative provider of electric vehicles in line with demand at an affordable price.
Lars Stevenson, CEO and founder of ELARIS AG: "The expansion of the software platform is another important milestone for the growth of our company. I am particularly proud of the fact that we have put this development on its feet, or rather wheels, using our own resources and expertise. There is a clear trend behind the e-mobility company's initiative and innovation: towards the software-defined vehicle. Our software platform makes our vehicles unique and clearly sets us apart from our competitors."
