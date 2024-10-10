EQS-News: Enapter AG successfully completes capital increase

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous

Enapter AG successfully completes capital increase



10.10.2024 / 10:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG successfully completes capital increase

Hamburg, October 10, 2024: Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has successfully completed its capital increase. The gross proceeds from the issue totaled around €8 million. A total of 1.877.934 new shares were issued, so that the share capital now amounts to 29.072.934 euros. The new shares were placed at EUR 4.26 each. The net proceeds from this capital measure will be used for the general financing of current business activities.

The new shares are expected to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Hanseatic Stock Exchange in Hamburg on October 21, 2024 under the same ISIN as the existing shares. The new shares will carry dividend rights from 01.01.2024.

The capital increase was accompanied by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG as subscription agent. First Berlin Securities Brokerage acted as sole bookrunner for the placement.

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane technology (AEM) enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already being used by more than 340 customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D and production site in Italy.



Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.



Further information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enapter/



Contact financial and business press:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de