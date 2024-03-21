|
21.03.2024 09:05:03
EQS-News: Enapter Group receives 1.3 million euros research funding from the Italian Ministry of Economy
|
EQS-News: Enapter AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Corporate News
Enapter Group receives 1.3 million euros research funding from the Italian Ministry of Economy
Berlin, 21 March 2024: Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has received a grant for its Italian subsidiary Enapter SRL from the Italian Ministry for Enterprise and Made in Italy (MIMIT) for the "AEM Technology Next Generation" project for a total amount of EUR 1,255,373.17.
The funds received are to be used for further research and development purposes and the further development of the product portfolio. The focus here is on the further development of Enapter’s AEM multicore technology. AEM multicore technology is used, for example, in the AEM Nexus, a modular electrolyzer in the megawatt class. Hundreds of so-called stacks are coupled together to flexibly produce the desired amount of green hydrogen from renewable energy sources - highly efficiently and without the use of iridium. The funds now received will be used, among other things, for the further development of the corresponding stacks and the associated patented membrane technology. The project now being funded will run for a total of 34 months. Progressive standardization and mass production of these stacks, which are optimized in terms of size and performance, will make it possible to generate significant increases in efficiency and, not least, price advantages in hydrogen production.
About Enapter
Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolyzer - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane technology (AEM) enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolyzer to produce green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already being used by more than 375 companies in more than 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D and production site in Italy.
Website: https://www.enapter.com
Contact financial and business press:
Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
21.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Enapter AG
|Reinhardtstr. 35
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@enapterag.de
|Internet:
|www.enapterag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G02
|WKN:
|A255G0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1863477
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1863477 21.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!