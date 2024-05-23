EQS-News: Enapter publishes SASB data for FY 2023

23.05.2024 13:42:43

Enapter publishes SASB data for FY 2023

Enapter publishes SASB data for FY 2023

Enapter publishes SASB data for FY 2023

Hamburg, May 23, 2024; Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) publishes the SASB Report (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) for the financial year 2023. With this report, Enapter makes key figures from the area of environmental, social and governance (ESG) publicly available according to the SASB standard and methodology. The report contains information on the results of the company's activities in the field of sustainability.

Enapter's SASB report is available for download on the company's website in the "Investor Relations" section: https://enapterag.de/en/nachhaltigkeitsberichte/

 

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane technology (AEM) enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already being used by more than 340 customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D and production site in Italy.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.

Further information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enapter/


Contact financial and business press:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
edicto GmbH
Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
E-mail: enapter@edicto.de


