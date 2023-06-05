EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG: Annual General Meeting decides with an overwhelming majority of 99.27% to cancel the dividend in favour of further growth

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Expansion

ENCAVIS Annual General Meeting decides with an overwhelming majority of 99.27% to cancel the dividend in favour of further growth



Hamburg, 5 June 2023 The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the MDAX-listed Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) resolved for the first time in 11 years to retain the entire consolidated net profit of Encavis AG. The result is to be carried forward and not distributed as a dividend in order to support the accelerated growth of the Group from its own resources. Particularly against the backdrop of the energy crisis, the market is expected to grow particularly strongly by the end of this decade, and Encavis is expected to play a leading role in this growth.

In the Supervisory Board meeting immediately following the AGM, Dr Rolf Martin Schmitz was elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Encavis AG. Dr Manfred Krüper, former Chairman of the Supervisory Board, is now Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

"We are pleased that our shareholders have now shown a high level of interest in our Encavis AG Annual General Meeting again after an absence of around four years and that we were able to hold a lively discussion on the future growth potential of the Group. Our strategy of further accelerated growth received an impressive support from our shareholders," said Dr Rolf Martin Schmitz, newly elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board, welcoming the benevolent interest shown by investors at the first physical AGM at the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce.

Further new and additional elections to the committee appointments follow the stipulation that the position of Chairman of each committee be filled with independent Supervisory Board members. Dr Schmitz takes over the chairmanship of the Personnel and Nominating Committee and Dr Marcus Schenck joins this committee, along with the other committee members Dr Manfred Krüper and Thorsten Testorp.

Ms Isabella Pfaller continues to chair the Audit and ESG Committee. Dr Schmitz joins this committee as a new member, along with the other committee members Prof Fritz Vahrenholt and Dr Marcus Schenck.

The committee appointments at a glance:

Personnel and Nominating Committee

Dr Rolf Martin Schmitz (Chairman/new)

Dr Marcus Schenck (new)

Dr Manfred Krüper

Thorsten Testorp

Audit and ESG Committee

Isabella Pfaller (Chairwoman)

Dr Rolf Martin Schmitz (new)

Dr Marcus Schenck

Prof Fritz Vahrenholt





