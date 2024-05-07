EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG presents sustainability reports 2023

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/ESG

ENCAVIS AG presents sustainability reports 2023



07.05.2024 / 15:19 CET/CEST

ENCAVIS presents sustainability reports 2023



Hamburg, 7th May 2024 – The MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) has published its sustainability reports today for the fourth year in a row. Among other topics, ENCAVIS reports on the validation of the climate targets by SBTi, the first-time examination of the remuneration structures and the successes in optimising operational performance.

The reports show ENCAVIS' sustainability path and describe how sustainable behaviour is integrated into the corporate culture and actively implemented. The Encavis sustainability strategy is based on and focuses on ten material topics such as the energy transition, biodiversity and social responsibility.

In addition to the Sustainability Report 2023, ENCAVIS today also published the ESG Report 2023, which provides specific facts and figures and gives a comprehensive insight into all performance indicators relevant to ENCAVIS in the areas of economy, social responsibility, environment and governance.

The milestones for 2023 include:

Saving over 1.2 million tonnes of CO 2 annually through the operation of wind and solar power plants in Europe.

power plants in Europe.

Providing green electricity for the equivalent of over 2 million households.

Confirmation of carbon footprint reduction targets through the independent Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI).

Reviewing gender equality in salaries.

"With these reports, we seamlessly continue the regular and transparent communication of our commitment and achievements in the field of economic, ecological, and social sustainability of recent years. The reports provide insights into sustainability topics relevant to ENCAVIS and reflect the status of achieving specific measures," explains Dr Christoph Husmann, Spokesman of the Management Board and CFO of Encavis AG.

The preparation of the sustainability reports is based on the guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), follow the reporting standards of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG) and take the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN) into account.

Both reports can be downloaded at Sustainability | Encavis

About Encavis:

The Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), Encavis acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group’s total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.5 gigawatts (GW), of which around 2.2 GW belong to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO 2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. In addition, the Group currently has around 1.2 GW of capacity under construction, of which around 830 MW are own assets.

Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG’s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world’s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their “AA” level and ISS ESG with their “Prime” label (A-).

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



Contact:

ENCAVIS AG

Tanja Van den Wouwer

Head of Sustainability & Communications

Tel.: +49 89 44230 6025

Email: tanja.van_den_wouwer@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.com