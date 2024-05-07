|
EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG presents sustainability reports 2023
EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability/ESG
Corporate News
ENCAVIS presents sustainability reports 2023
The reports show ENCAVIS' sustainability path and describe how sustainable behaviour is integrated into the corporate culture and actively implemented. The Encavis sustainability strategy is based on and focuses on ten material topics such as the energy transition, biodiversity and social responsibility.
In addition to the Sustainability Report 2023, ENCAVIS today also published the ESG Report 2023, which provides specific facts and figures and gives a comprehensive insight into all performance indicators relevant to ENCAVIS in the areas of economy, social responsibility, environment and governance.
The milestones for 2023 include:
"With these reports, we seamlessly continue the regular and transparent communication of our commitment and achievements in the field of economic, ecological, and social sustainability of recent years. The reports provide insights into sustainability topics relevant to ENCAVIS and reflect the status of achieving specific measures," explains Dr Christoph Husmann, Spokesman of the Management Board and CFO of Encavis AG.
The preparation of the sustainability reports is based on the guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), follow the reporting standards of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG) and take the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN) into account.
Both reports can be downloaded at Sustainability | Encavis
About Encavis:
Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.
Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG’s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world’s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their “AA” level and ISS ESG with their “Prime” label (A-).
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
07.05.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1897849
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1897849 07.05.2024 CET/CEST
